Nokia C3 entry-level smartphone with Android 10 announced

HMD Global has announced the launch of its latest entry-level smartphone, the Nokia C3, in China. The smartphone comes loaded with Android 10 operating system and it features some single-camera setup and more

Nokia C3 price

The Nokia C3 is available at a price of 699 Yuan (approx. Rs 7,530) and it is available in two colour options including Nordic Blue and Gold Sand.

Nokia C3 specifications

The Nokia C3 is loaded with a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor along with IMG8322 GPU. The phone is loaded with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 400GB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Nokia C3 is loaded with an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The comes with a physical fingerprint sensor located at the rear panel.

The Nokia C3 runs on Android 10 operating system and it comes with 3040mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and micro USB port. The phone measures 159.9 x 77 x 8.69 mm and weighs 184.5 grams.