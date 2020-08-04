Advertisement

Nokia C3 entry-level smartphone with Android 10 announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 04, 2020 10:56 am

Latest News

The smartphone comes loaded with Android 10 operating system and it features some single-camera setup and more

HMD Global has announced the launch of its latest entry-level smartphone, the Nokia C3, in China. The smartphone comes loaded with Android 10 operating system and it features some single-camera setup and more

 

Nokia C3 price 

 

The Nokia C3 is available at a price of 699 Yuan (approx. Rs 7,530) and it is available in two colour options including Nordic Blue and Gold Sand. 

 

Nokia C3 specifications

 

The Nokia C3 is loaded with a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor along with IMG8322 GPU. The phone is loaded with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 400GB via microSD card slot. 

 

On the camera front, the Nokia C3 is loaded with an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The comes with a physical fingerprint sensor located at the rear panel.

 

The Nokia C3 runs on Android 10 operating system and it comes with 3040mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and micro USB port. The phone measures 159.9 x 77 x 8.69 mm and weighs 184.5 grams.

 

Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart TV launched in India

Nokia 2.4 tipped to be announced at IFA 2020

A new Nokia smartphone got certified, revealing major specs

Nokia TV Box to reportedly launch in India soon

Nokia 2.4 coming soon with MediaTek Helio P22 chipset

Nokia 1 starts receiving Android 10 (Go Edition) update in India

Latest News from Nokia

Tags: Nokia

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme V5 announced with 5000mAh battery and 48MP quad cameras

Google Pixel 4a with Snapdragon 730G chipset announced, launching in India on October

Top Five 5G smartphones available in India - August 2020

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS

Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS
Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass

Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass
Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression
Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air

Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air
Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick

Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick
Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies