Nokia 8.3 5G with 64MP quad rear cameras, Nokia 5.3 announced

The Nokia 8.3 5G is available in Polar Night colour option, while the Nokia 5.3 is available in Cyan, Sand and Charcoal colour options.

HMD Global has announced the launch of its new range of Nokia-branded smartphones at an online event in London. The company has introduced Nokia 8.3 5G and Nokia 5.3 smartphones during the launch event.

The Nokia 8.3 5G is available in Polar Night colour option and it comes with a price tag of 599 Euros (approx. Rs 47,8700 to the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option and 649 Euros (approx. Rs 52,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The Nokia 5.3 is available in Cyan, Sand and Charcoal colour options and it comes with a price tag of 189 Euros (approx. Rs 15,080) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

Nokia 8.3 5G

The Nokia 8.3 5G is the first smartphone from HMD Global that comes with 5G support. The Nokia 8.3 5G is loaded with a 6.81-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. It is backed by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with Zeiss optics. The camera comes with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front is loaded with a 24-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

The Nokia 8.3 5G is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it runs on Android 10 operating system. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 171.90 x 78.56 x 8.99 mm and weighs 220 grams.

Nokia 5.3







The Nokia 5.3 is loaded with a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 2.5D curved glass. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. It is backed by up to 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card.

The Nokia 5.3 is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone runs on Android 10 and it is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack and Dual-SIM support. The phone measures 164.3 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm and weighs 185 grams.

