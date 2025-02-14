EV Push: Tata Motors targets 4 Lakhs Charging Points by 2027 in India

Tata Motors has announced plans to expand the number of available charging points in India to 400,000 by 2027. This initiative is part of their flagship program, Open Collaboration 2.0. To achieve this ambitious goal, Tata Motors will launch the TATA.ev Mega Charger network, which is a co-branded network of charging points developed in collaboration with reputable Charging Point Operators (CPOs).

What is Tata Motors’ Open Collaboration initiative?

Building on its success of exceeding 200,000 electric vehicle (EV) sales, TATA.ev has strengthened its commitment to making EVs more accessible and convenient. The company plans to more than double the number of available charging points to 400,000 by 2027. In 2023, TATA.ev launched its ‘Open Collaboration’ framework, forming strategic partnerships with Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

This collaboration aimed to expand the charging infrastructure in key locations, especially along highways, to facilitate seamless long-distance travel. Consequently, the number of public charging points in India has more than doubled in just 15 months, exceeding 18,000 chargers. TATA.ev’s cumulative impact includes the installation of over 150,000 private/home chargers, 2,500 community chargers, and 750 chargers at TATA dealerships across more than 200 cities.

Second Phase: Open Collaboration 2.0

Through its initiative ‘Open Collaboration 2.0’, Tata Motors plans to increase the number of charging points in India to 400,000 by 2027. To achieve this goal, TATA.ev is enhancing its partnerships with key Charging Point Operators (CPOs) to install 30,000 new public charging stations. These charging stations will be compatible with all electric vehicle (EV) makes and brands, ensuring widespread accessibility and convenience. This initiative aims to create a mutually beneficial ecosystem for all EV users, charge point operators, and infrastructure planners.

As a flagship initiative of Open Collaboration 2.0, TATA.ev will partner with leading Charging Point Operators (CPOs) to establish a TATA.ev Mega Charger network that will provide superfast charging and reliability. TATA.ev has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with Tata Power, ChargeZone, Statiq, and Zeon to operationalize 500 TATA.ev Mega Chargers within the next two years, as part of the first phase. These chargers will be installed in key cities and along major highways.

“This expansive, seamless network of public, community, and private/home chargers will meet the rising demand for emission-free mobility, accelerate EV adoption and fast-track India’s shift towards a green, sustainable future,” said the company.