Eufy HomeVac S11 Lite Vacuum Cleaner launched in India

Eufy by Anker today announced the HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick vacuum. Eufy HomeVac S11 Lite packs a powerful motor and a hygienic dirt ejector, says the company. The product is priced at Rs 13,499, and the company claims that it is one of the budget-friendly HomeVacs to date. It’s available on Flipkart and comes with a 12-month warranty for the battery pack.

Eufy HomeVac S11 Lite has 75 AW of suction which takes down daily dirt. The 215W BLDC motor optimises airflow and ensures there is no loss of suction while cleaning. This power is combined with the 35-minute routine. Designed with the hyper-flex-head, the LED lights in the brush-head illuminates dark areas to seek out the hidden dust.

Furthermore, the HomeVac S11 Lite also touts a row of LED lights for cleaning under-the-couch or other low-light areas. Finally, the cordless design of Eufy S11 Lite can switch out attachments to reach high-up dust congregations and tricky crevices.

Moreover, the 2 in 1 crevice tool is suitable for delicate surfaces requiring a softer touch. In addition, the Sofa Tool removes dust or crumbs from the surface and gaps of a sofa. Finally, the arc-shaped inlet lets one move the vacuum across the couch and into the hard-to-reach areas.

The five-stage advanced filtration system reduces air pollution while maximising motor performance. In addition, Eufy S11 Lite packs a 650ml dust box which can be detached and emptied instantly.

With its easy Tap and Go cleaning, the vacuum cleaner can easily be activated without holding down a trigger. The vacuum cleaner’s motor is located in the handle, making it convenient for the user to lift it and clean high places. Furthermore, its cord-free operation makes for an unrestricted cleaning experience.