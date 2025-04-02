2025 Samsung Refrigerator Lineup Equipped With Screens Launched Globally

The 2025 Samsung refrigerator lineup equipped with screens has now been launched globally. First unveiled at CES earlier this year, this expansion includes the introduction of the 9-inch AI Home screen on the 4-Door, 4-Door French Door and Side-by-Side refrigerators, as well as an enhanced Family Hub screen on select French Door and Side-by-Side models. An enhanced AI Vision Inside feature is integrated on select 4-Door and 4-Door French Door models, refining food identification and streamlining meal planning to ensure a more intuitive kitchen experience for users, said Samsung.

The new 2025 Samsung refrigerator lineup incorporates the intuitive 9” AI Home screen and 32” or 21.5” Family Hub screens, which are designed to enhance four key areas of daily life: Food, Home, Family Communication and Entertainment. The first category, food, is especially powered by the upgraded AI Vision Inside, which adds four more food items to the list of recognizable types for a total of 37. Furthermore, adding on to fresh food items, AI Vision Inside can now also recognize processed food items.

Refrigerators with the enhanced AI Vision Inside will recognize and recommend users to save processed food items that have been placed inside multiple times, allowing up to 50 items to be saved with designated names. Based on the improved food list, the screen will provide tailored recipe recommendations and meal planning.

Beyond food, the screens also enhance smart home connectivity. The latest advancements provide deeper integration into the smart home ecosystem, making the refrigerator a central hub capable of controlling connected appliances throughout the entire home. With the integration of Map View, users can monitor and control Samsung appliances and even third-party smart home devices like lights and smart plugs.

There’s also SmartThings Energy, which helps users track and optimize their energy consumption, facilitating greater efficiency in everyday life. The intuitive display provides users with access to a great deal of information about their home, with users also being able to issue Voice commands through Bixby.

The new Daily Board feature keeps everyone informed and connected. The refrigerator screen delivers real-time updates throughout the day — whether it’s the morning weather and schedule before heading to work, or daily energy consumption reports in the evening. Users can also easily access their schedules through voice commands and receive tailored responses.

By recognising each family member’s voice and replying accordingly, Bixby will serve as both a helpful assistant for the entire household and for each person individually. Additional family-focused features include a shared gallery for storing precious memories and a calendar to help with daily planning.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series: Everything to Know

The 2025 Samsung refrigerator lineup also comes with Spotify integration where users can listen to their favourite music or podcasts directly from their fridge. SmartView Mirroring enables seamless screen sharing from smartphones or Samsung TVs, and the dedicated gallery feature lets families display their favourite photos as well.

The 4-Door 2025 Samsung Refrigerator lineup pack a 9” AI Home applied on select models which allows the refrigerator to integrate seamlessly with the smart home ecosystem. Models that incorporate Hybrid Cooling technology keep produce fresh for even longer, while also allowing extra space by utilizing a peltier module that is compact in size for cooling. By utilizing the conventional compressor and the Peltier module together, AI Hybrid Cooling is capable of providing additional cooling whenever necessary, such as when the internal temperature increases or when AI predicts a potential rise.

When users put in a large amount of groceries after shopping or open the door multiple times in the summer, the Peltier module will assist the compressor to maintain a consistent internal temperature. The 4-Door Refrigerator also comes in Kitchen Fit design, allowing agile installation that requires a gap of just 4mm from the sides and 20mm from the top.

Also, the refrigerator’s doors have been enhanced with SpaceMax insulation technology that uses less amount of high-efficiency insulation, increasing the space in the doors by 56% compared to previous models equaling 10L in capacity. Users can also enjoy convenience with the wide opening door that opens more than 90 degrees, and the food showcase to store frequently used items.

The 4-Door French Door Refrigerator, launching in North America, is available in various configurations, including a 32” Family Hub and a 9” AI Home. This flexibility allows users to choose the best fit for their kitchen. The Auto Open Door feature ensures hassle-free accessibility with just a gentle tap, making it accessible to everyone in all kinds of situations to effortlessly access the inside of the fridge. It also has a Beverage Center that includes a water dispenser and a 1.4L Auto-Fill Water Pitcher that is dishwasher safe and BPA free. Apart from ensuring that fresh, filtered water is always available, the pitcher also allows users to infuse their water with fruits and herbs.

The Side-by-Side Refrigerator also offers multiple screen options, including the 21.5” Family Hub and 9” AI Home. The model, featuring an Auto Open Door that opens up widely makes it simpler to reach stored items, is designed for users who prioritise easy access and organisation. Select European models are equipped with Hybrid Cooling technology — as seen in the 4-Door refrigerator — to maintain freshness by preventing temperature fluctuations.

All three types of refrigerators come with the AI Energy Mode feature, allowing users to reduce energy consumption by up to an additional 10%. Users can choose to activate the mode always or when electricity bills are expected to exceed the preset target.

As of now, there’s no word on the Indian availability of the new 2025 Samsung refrigerator lineup.