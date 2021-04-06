Advertisement

iRobot launches Roomba i3 and i3+ robotic vacuum cleaners in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 06, 2021 12:45 pm

Roomba i3+ comes equipped with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal.
iRobot today expanded its Roomba robot vacuum lineup with the launch of the new Roomba iSeries products i3 and i3+ in India. Roomba i3 and i3+ will be available at all physical iRobot official stores in India. Customers can avail of these online from www.irobot.in and ecommerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. From April, 2021 the products can also be bought at the Croma and Reliance Digital stores.

 

The Roomba i3+ robot vacuum is available for purchase online in India for Rs 69,900 and the Roomba i3 robot vacuum can also be purchased without the Clean Base starting at a selling price of Rs 49,900.

iRobot has announced a limited period launch offer on the two smart home appliances. As part of the exclusive offer, the Roomba i3 will be available at Rs 39,900 and the Roomba i3+ at Rs 59,900.


Similar to the iRobot Roomba i7+ and Roomba s9+ robot vacuums, the Roomba i3+ comes equipped with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal. With Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, the robot empties debris on its own, with no intervention from the user. Consumers don’t have to think about emptying the bin for months at a time or worrying the robot won’t finish the job due to a full bin.

 

The Roomba i3+ automatically empties up to 60 days’ worth of dirt and debris into the Clean Base, which doubles as the robot’s charging station. The debris is then locked away in the Clean Base’s enclosed AllergenLock bag that uses four layers of allergen blocking material to trap 99 percent of pollen and mold.

 

The Roomba i3+ purposefully and logically cleans in neat rows to navigate multiple rooms within the home, across hard floors and carpet. If the robot’s battery runs low, the Roomba i3+ will automatically recharge and resume cleaning until the job is complete.

 

The Roomba i3+ is also equipped with a High-Efficiency Filter that captures 99 percent of pollen, mold, dust mites, and cat and dog allergens. The robot’s 3-Stage Cleaning System consists of Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes that work together to effectively clean, a specially designed Edge-Sweeping Brush to get into corners, and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction as compared to Roomba 600 Series. Using patented Dirt Detect technology, the Roomba i3+ knows where dirt builds up and focuses cleaning in those specific areas.

 

The Roomba i3+ comes with a durable, woven texture that minimizes fingerprints and collects less dust. The hidden-until-lit light ring helps the robot blend into the background, only lighting up to communicate robot behaviors or notifications when the robot is actively cleaning.

 

Users can also get more out of their Roomba i3+ with the newly redesigned iRobot Home App, powered by iRobot Genius, which takes users beyond standard app control to give them a personalized cleaning experience. Available for iOS and Android devices, iRobot’s state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and home understanding capabilities enable the Roomba i3+ to learn how you like to clean. The Roomba i3+ will offer personalized suggestions via the iRobot Home App, such as recommended cleaning schedules based on past cleaning jobs and helpful cleaning suggestions during pet-shedding or allergy seasons.

 

Event-based automation can be set up directly within the iRobot Home App, an exclusive capability for iRobot customers that is powered by iRobot Genius and IFTTT Connect. Whether you’re heading off to work or going for a hike, the Roomba i3+ can begin cleaning when prompted by smart home devices, like the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock.

 

When paired with Alexa-enabled devices or Google, users can control the Roomba i3+ with just the sound of their voice. The Roomba i3+ also supports Imprint Link Technology so that it can team up with the iRobot Braava jet m6 mopping robot to deliver an extra level of clean.

