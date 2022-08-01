Eufy by Anker to launch WetVac W31 vacuum mop this month in India

Eufy by Anker, known for its smart cleaning solutions, shall announce its new vacuum mop by next month in India soon. The brand will launch ‘WetVac W31’ in the country this month.

In India, Eufy offers a range of robotic vacuum systems, including the RoboVac G10, G30, and 35C. The eliminate the hassle of changing extensions or vacuum heads and can easily move between modes.

WetVac W31 Features

The WetVac W31 is India’s first self-cleaning Vacuum mop, the company says in a press release. The self-cleaning Vacuum Mop is one of the most powerful and versatile hybrid vacuums available in International markets. Its ability to self-clean is a much-appreciated bonus and makes the act of cleaning and mopping an easy and pleasurable activity rather than a mundane chore.

In addition, the to-be-launched vacuum cleaner blends power & performance in a minimalist design, says the comapny. The device shall also be pet friendly and any surface friendly.

The vacuum cleaner shall boast several functionalities that include its Auto dry Technology, Two tank system & longer runtime. The product shall be available online and in retail stores by mid August.

Speaking on the upcoming launch, Sathish Vittal – Head of Sales and Operations, India & SAARC said, “Eufy by Anker has seen strong success in this category since the time we have entered the Indian market. With our focused efforts in introducing breakthrough technologies as per the Indian homes, we aim to give efficient and effortless home cleaning solutions.”

The company launched Robovac G30 Hybrid in India last year. With smart navigation, app control, and Amazon Alexa/ Google Assistant voice-command support, the robotic cleaner is priced for Rs 23,999. The product comes with a 12-month warranty and is an Amazon India exclusive.

Eufy’s G30 Hybrid brings together vacuuming and wet mopping capabilities in one modestly designed robot. It also includes disposable and reusable mop cloths for complete cleaning freedom.