Eufy by Anker launches Robovac G30 Hybrid in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 03, 2021 3:40 pm

Eufy by Anker has launched Robovac G30 Hybrid in India that comes with voice assistant support runs of 2nd gen of BoostIQ
Eufy by Anket today announced the launch of the Robovac G30 Hybrid Vacuum cleaner in India. Eufy’s G30 Hybrid brings together vacuuming and wet mopping capabilities in one modestly designed robot. With smart navigation, app control, and Amazon Alexa/ Google Assistant voice-command support, the robotic cleaner is priced for Rs 23,999. The product comes with a 12 month warranty and is an Amazon India exclusive.

 

The G30 Hybrid uses the second generation of Eufy’s Smart Dynamic Navigation technology (Gyro Navigation) & path tracking sensor, which enables accurate route planning and methodical movement allowing for greater room coverage and reduced cleaning time. 

 

Eufy G30 Hybrid

 

The robotic cleaner sets the Boundary Strips that allow the user to exclude the areas to clean. The device uses specialized dual-Hall Sensors to detect the Boundary Strips you set, ensuring it only cleans the areas required. 

 

Robovac G30 runs on the second-gen of BoostIQ, which automatically optimizes 2000pa suction power according to the type of floor it’s cleaning or how much dirt it detects. 

 

It also includes disposable and reusable mop cloths for complete cleaning freedom. G30 supports multiple cleaning modes and auto-clean scheduling which can be tracked via ‘Eufy Home App’ with a complete control history. G30 also supports controls with Voice assistance including Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant and Siri. 

