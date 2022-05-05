Epson introduces New Document Scanner with Built-In Networking Connectivity

Epson has announced the launch of its WorkForce DS-790WN Wireless Network Color Document Scanner. Priced at Rs 72,999 the Epson WorkForce DS-790WN Network Scanner comes with a 1 year onsite warranty and will be available from authorized Epson dealers.

The WorkForce DS-790WN is designed for reliability and ease of use and delivers high-quality scans at fast speeds so businesses can manage documents with confidence. The scanner is well-suited to a wide range of segments including government, service bureaus, higher education, banking, and healthcare.

The WorkForce DS-790WN produces high-quality scans at speeds of up to 45ppm/90ipm, has a max daily duty cycle of up to 7,000 sheets, one-pass duplex scanning, and a high-volume 100-page ADF that can take business and ID cards as well as sheets up to 8.5 by 240 inches. It has a 4.3” color LCD touchscreen and built-in LAN and wireless connectivity to easily access multiple scan jobs. Or one can scan to a USB drive, e-mail, network or cloud storage services, such as Dropbox, Evernote, and Google Drive without the need for a computer. Individual user authentication via the touchscreen or an optional card reader provides access to personal usage records and custom scan settings to ensure hassle-free scanning.

Epson Document Scanner Key Features:

Advanced authentication features: Prevent unauthorised access to the scanner or use of unauthorised features with a range of authentication methods, including ID cards (card reader not included), login credentials or pin codes.

ScanWay – standalone scanning: Route scanned documents directly to the right destination using the 10.9cm colour touchscreen without the need to connect to a PC. Scan directly to network and cloud folders, email addresses, or USB memory stick.

Connectivity: The WorkForce DS-790WN offers a variety of connectivity options, such as USB 3.0, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct and Gigabit ethernet. In addition, it supports multiple platforms, including Windows, Mac OS, iOS, Android, Chromebook and Citrix. Also, can Scan from a phone or tablet using the Epson Smart Panel app.

Reliability: With a 7000 pages-per-day duty cycle and inbuilt sensors for paper jams, double-feeding, and dirt-on-glass detection, all documents are kept safe and scanned to the highest quality.

WorkForce DS-790WN contains integrated TWAIN and ISIS drivers and offers OCR software to effortlessly produce searchable PDFs and customisable Office documents, making it compatible with most existing document management systems. 3 Users can also scan using mobile devices by downloading the Epson Smart Panel app8 for iOS or Android.