Canon launches MAXIFY GX5070 Inkjet printer in India for businesses

Canon has announced the MAXIFY GX5070 Inkjet printer for businesses which can print on a variety of paper surfaces.

Canon Maxify GX5070

Canon today announced the expansion of its MAXIFY Ink Efficient GX Series lineup with the new MAXIFY GX5070 ink tank business printer. The printer combines “low color printing costs with speed, paper handling and networking capabilities to give offices and businesses a boost in efficiency and productivity”, says Canon.

The printer is already available for purchase for Rs 37,995. The MAXIFY GX5070 printer offers compatibility with a wide range of media. The ability to print on a variety of textures and print surfaces, reduces the need for businesses to have to buy different printers when they want to switch between envelopes, labels, glossy paper, and banner paper up to 1.2 m long.

The printer makes use of pigment inks which deliver water resistant prints on plain paper, lending a laser print-like quality not found in conventional inkjet printers. Using this ink, Text, color bars and charts will resist smudging when in contact with highlighter pens, while rain-splashes and accidental water spills can dry out without color bleeding to printed content.

The MAXIFY GX5070 is capable of auto 2-sided printing and offers fast print speeds for high volume printing, combined with a paper feeding capacity of up-to 350 sheets. The printer comes with a user-replaceable maintenance cartridge that is commercially available. This makes it less likely that the printer will need to be sent in for servicing, resulting in less printing downtime.

The MAXIFY GX5070 is built with modern businesses and home offices in mind, and so, it also features wireless connectivity. Advanced security features ensure the protection of sensitive documents and a secure connection to the printer and wireless network with WPA- Enterprise. Users can setup and operate the printers using the free Canon PRINT Inkjet/ SELPHY mobile app, as well as print from the cloud.

 

