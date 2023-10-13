Epic Games Store to make 2 new games available for free from October 19

Epic Games, the popular digital distribution platform and developer of Fortnite, has announced two new games which will be available for free on its store in October 2023. Eternal Threads and The Evil Within are the two new games available on the Epic Games Store from October 19 till the weekends.

Eternal Threads is a single-player, first-person story-driven puzzle game of time manipulation, choice and consequence. You play as an operative who can alter the past to save the future. You were sent to the North of England in May 2015, where six people died in a house fire. You must explore the seven-day timeline before the fire and change the decisions made by the housemates so that they all survive.

As for ‘The Evil Within’, it is a survival horror video game developed by Tango Gameworks and directed by the creator of the Resident Evil series, Shinji Mikami. You play Detective Sebastian Castellanos, who investigates a gruesome mass murder and finds himself in a deranged world where hideous creatures wander among the dead. The player must fight for survival and unravel the mystery behind this evil force.

Both of the above-mentioned games will be available from October 19 to October 26, 2023. These two games will replace the currently free titles available on the Epic Games Store, including Blazing Sails and Q.U.B.E. Ultimate Bundle. The latter is a collection of three first-person puzzle games: Q.U.B.E., Q.U.B.E. Director’s Cut, and Q.U.B.E 2: Deluxe Edition. The games are inspired by Portal and challenge players to manipulate the environment using special gloves that can interact with coloured blocks.

As for Blazing Sails, it is a pirate battle royale game where players can customise their own ship and crew and fight against other players in a dynamic, open world. The new free games will be made available just in time for Halloween, so players worldwide can play a spooky game.