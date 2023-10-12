EA Sports FC Tactical is the new game in the football franchise

EA Sports has announced a new game in its popular football franchise, EA Sports FC Tactical, which will be released for iOS and Android devices in early 2024. The game is a free-to-play spinoff that turns football into a turn-based strategy game, where players can control over 5,000 real players from more than 10 prominent leagues, including the Premier League, LALIGA EA SPORTS, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A. It is slated to release in early 2024.

The game features interactive simulation and strategic gameplay, where players can attack, defend, perform skill moves, and more in each turn. The game will also emphasize in-game strategies such as stamina and power-play management.

EA Sports FC senior vice president and general manager, Nick Wlodyka, said that the game will offer “an all-new football experience that immerses players in the world’s game like never before”.

The game will include a wide range of playable modes, from online friendly matches to intense online competitions, including Rank matches, Leagues, and Guilds. Players can train their players to master high-skill moves, unlock perfect traits for deeper progression, and customise their team with various items like stadium designs, kits, and balls.

EA Sports FC Tactical is co-developed with KLab Inc, the studio behind anime sports title Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team. The game is currently available for pre-registration on Apple App Store and Google Play store. It will go live in early 2024, according to the information shared by EA.

EA Sports FC Tactical is the latest addition to the EA Sports FC franchise, which was rebranded from FIFA in September 2023. The franchise also includes EA Sports FC 24, which is available for PC, consoles, and EA Sports FC Mobile, which is a free update to FIFA Mobile.