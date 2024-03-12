Elista Launches New Range Of Refrigerators In India: Check Features, Price

Elista, an Indian manufacturer specialising in electronics, home appliances, IT & mobile accessories, today announced its foray into the refrigerator category with the launch of a new line-up of Single-door refrigerators, offering capacities ranging from 190 to 230 litres and energy efficiency ratings from 1-star to 4-star. Here are all the details about the new lineup of Elista refrigerators.

Elista Refrigerators: Price Range, Availability

The Glass door range of refrigerators are available in 190 litres with a 4-star rating at an MRP of Rs 23,990, whereas the Solid, Glossy, and Glitter range of refrigerators is available from 190 litres to 230 litres at an MRP of Rs 23,999 to Rs 38,999. Elista refrigerators offer a 10-year warranty on the Compressor, and a 1-year comprehensive warranty.

Elista has an extensive network of 400+ distributors across India. The new range of Elista refrigerators is available through the company’s website, online channels & offline across 20000 outlets across India.

Elista Refrigerators: Features

Elista’s refrigerators maintain a an approximate -19 degrees centigrade freezer temperature for freshness and include features like defrost indicators, child locks, and thermostat controls. These refrigerators are available in solid, glittery, and glossy finishes, offering choices from minimalistic door designs to premium graphics.

Each model is distinctively designed according to the brand. The ‘Glass door range’ (Model- EW 2053FR) has options with a 4-star rating with a copper suction tube and semi-auto defrost type. The range offers eco-friendly features with fast-cooling, anti-fungal door gasket, nano health care, and rust-resistant metal parts. The Humidity Knob is fitted to eliminate interior humidity, thereby extending the shelf life of edibles.

The refrigerators sport a curved clean back which prevents condenser tubing, improving the appliance’s longevity. Internally, these refrigerators boast glass shelves, alongside a soft crisper basket and bottle separators. The refrigerators also feature a reciprocating compressor and an overload protector.