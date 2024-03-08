Exclusive: Magnet Skins For Haier Refrigerators’coming soon, Price revealed

Haier India is soon going to launch a new add-on product for its refrigerators called Magnet Skins. These skins, inspired by smartphone cases, will allow customers to customize the appearance of their fridges according to their preferences.

NS Satish, President of Haier Appliances India, said to The Mobile Indian, “Magnet Skins for refrigerators will cost approximately Rs. 2,500 during launch in India, which is expected to be in July or August.”

Satish further said that the main purpose of creating Magnet Skins for refrigerators was to make the exterior of refrigerators more functional. Currently, only the internal part of a refrigerator is the most used area. The skins can serve various purposes. One can have an educational design printed on it for their children to learn. Alternatively, they can choose to display a beloved memory that they can look at whenever they wish to.

Haier has recently started manufacturing glass doors for its refrigerators in India, making them the first company to do so in the country. These refrigerators come in a range of front styles, but the skins can be personalized even further to make them more versatile and unique.

In addition, Haier India has also announced the launch of an extensive range of commercial refrigeration solutions, including under-counter and reach-in refrigerators, dessert counters, large-size visi coolers up to 1050 litres, and the aesthetically pleasing Pro series water dispenser.