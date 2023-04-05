Dyson V15 Detect Extra vacuum cleaner launched in India

Dyson has launched its V15 Detect Extra cord-free vacuum cleaner in India. The company calls it “as its most intelligent and hygienic” vacuum cleaner. The device comes with an in-built crevice and dusting tool using which one can transform it into a handheld vacuum cleaner. Read on to know more about the detailed FAQ of Dyson V15 Detect Extra.

What is the price of Dyson V15 Detect Extra cord-free vacuum cleaner and where will it be available? Priced at Rs 65,900, the Dyson V15 Detect Extra cord-free vacuum is available in Prussian Blue/Bright Copper colour at Dyson.in and Dyson Demo stores.

What is the filtration system used in the vacuum cleaner? Engineered with 230AW and laser to reveal microscopic dust, the vacuum cleaner is further equipped with whole-machine HEPA filtration to capture ultra-fine particles such as pet dander and nasties. The post-motor filter is upgraded to enable it to capture 99.97% of particles down to 0.1 microns.

What are the new attachments introduced alongside the vacuum cleaner? Dyson has introduced new attachments with the Dyson V15 Detect Extra – Scratch free dusting brush and Awkward gap tool attachments. It also comes with a built-in crevice and dusting tool that transforms the V15 Detect Extra into a handheld vacuum, saving time when switching between the floor and handheld cleaning.

How does the scratch-free dusting brushwork? Dyson’s new Scratch-free dusting brush is equipped with 8,100 ultrafine and densely packed Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) polymer filaments, a material inspired by fine paint and makeup brushes. The bristles are tapered to just 0.05mm, to avoid scratching delicate surfaces.



What is the Dyson Awkward Gap tool? Dyson’s new Awkward Gap Tool twists 22 degrees. “Multiple prototypes tested at varying angles revealed that this is the optimum angle for cleaning the hardest-to-reach places around your home or car”, said Dyson. With a width of just 12.5mm and 254mm reach, it is engineered to reach and clean deep into narrow gaps. The attachment also offers a secondary brush at the tip for better cleaning.