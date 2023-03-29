HomeNewsSamsung launches Bespoke Jet Vacuum Cleaner range in India: Check details

Samsung launches Bespoke Jet Vacuum Cleaner range in India: Check details

With this new line-up, Samsung has forayed into robotic vacuum cleaners for the first time in India.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Samsung bespoke jet vacuum cleaners

Highlights

  • Samsung has debuted a new range of vacuum cleaners in India
  • Samsung Bespoke Jet vacuum cleaner series consists of multiple models
  • Samsung Bespoke Jet vacuum cleaner series has SmartThings app support

Samsung has debuted its premium range of Bespoke Jet vacuum cleaners in India, including the Bespoke Jet, a stick-type cordless vacuum, and the Robotic Jet Bot+. The new upgraded line-up of vacuum cleaners is customised for Indian consumers, according to the company. Here’s a detailed FAQ about the new vacuum cleaner range from Samsung in India.

What are the prices of various models in Samsung Bespoke Jet Vacuum Cleaner range in India?

Samsung’s Bespoke Jet Vacuum Cleaner range includes the Bespoke Jet Pro Extra (Vacuum + Mop) priced at Rs 89,900, Bespoke Jet Pet (Vacuum) at Rs 79,900, and Jet Bot+ at Rs 65,900.

Where can you purchase the new vacuum cleaners from Samsung?

The new line-up will be available on Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and the new Samsung Shop App in addition to leading online store – Amazon.

What is the suction power of the vacuum cleaners?

The Bespoke Jet range comes with Digital Inverter Motor which maximizes the suction power to 210W for Bespoke Jet and up to 2500pa for Jet Bot+. It also offers All-in-One Clean Station, a dock that charges your vacuum cleaner and automatically empties the dustbin.

Moreover, the Intelligent Power Control feature of Jet Bot+ enables identification of the type of surface it needs to clean as well as the amount of dust that is on it becomes easy. Using this information, the unit can automatically adjust its suction power for a more optimized cleaning session.

What is the filtration system used in Samsung Bespoke Jet Vacuum cleaner range?

A 99.999% Multi-layered Filtration System is used in the vacuum cleaners to ensure that only clean air is released from the station.

How long can the vacuum cleaners last on a single charge?

Equipped with a battery that contains 2 units, Bespoke Jet Series (Jet Pro Extra and Jet Pet) can run for up to 2 hours (120 mins) at a stretch. 

Can the new Samsung vacuum cleaners scan the room for better cleaning?

The Samsung Jet Bot+ navigation technology is based on LiDAR sensors (Light detection and ranging). A LiDAR Sensor accurately tracks Jet Bot’s location by scanning a room to gather distance information.

What are the smart features of Samsung’s Bespoke Jet Vacuum cleaners?

Users can control and monitor the Jet Bot+ remotely using the SmartThings app on their smartphones. The robot vacuum can be scheduled to clean selectively in either a single room or multiple rooms with the Select & Go function. The app can also be used to custom-define virtual No-Go Zones to prevent the unit from entering certain areas without the need for physical barriers.

With Live Cleaning Report, users can easily track the movement of their Robotic Jet Bot+ on a virtual map of their homes in real-time. Lastly, the smart robot also offers Bixby, Alexa, and Google Home voice recognition capabilities, meaning users can use voice commands to schedule cleaning sessions, change modes, or even ask for the latest information such as news or weather updates.

