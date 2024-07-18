Dyson OnTrac Wireless Headphones Launched With ANC, Swappable Ear Cup Covers, Cushions

Dyson has announced the launch of a new set of wireless headphones dubbed Dyson OnTrac. The new OnTrac headphones drop the air purifier functionality which we saw on the Dyson Zone headphones that launched last year. The OnTrac focus purely on providing an enhanced audio experience along with customisability.

Dyson OnTrac: Price

The new $499.99 (approx Rs 41,800) OnTrac headphones have replaceable ear cushions and ear cups each of which costs $50 (approx Rs 4,179) if you want to replace them and customise the look of your headphones as per your preference. Indian availability of the headphones hasn’t been confirmed by the brand as of now.

Dyson OnTrac: Features

Dyson asserts that its new OnTrac headphones deliver top-tier active noise-cancellation, utilizing technology that samples sounds 384,000 times per second and cuts unwanted noise by up to 40dB with the help of eight sound-sampling microphones. The MyDyson smartphone App provides real-time tracking and reporting of external sounds.

The OnTrac headphones feature two built-in lithium-ion batteries, each with a capacity of 2,540mAh. Fully charging the batteries takes a few hours and offers up to 55 hours of listening time with active noise-cancellation (ANC) turned on. According to Dyson, this should suffice for a couple of weeks of use before needing a recharge.

Talking of customisation, Dyson says there are “over 2,000 customizable color combinations for outer caps and ear cushions.” The headphones support on-head detection meaning they’ll automatically pause the music if you take the headphones off and will resume it when you wear it again. There’s no support for multipoint connectivity, a feature often found in headphones in this price range.

The headphones pack 40mm drivers that “reproduce frequencies from as low as 6Hz to as high as 21,000Hz, providing deep sub-bass that you can feel, and clear highs at the upper end of the Frequency range.” The headphones support wired connection via a 3.5mm-to-USB-C adapter, as it doesn’t have a 3.5mm audio jack. As for Bluetooth codecs, the OnTrac supports SBC, AAC, and the LHDC codec as well, thanks to Bluetooth v5.0. The headphones also have touch controls and real-time sound tracking as well.