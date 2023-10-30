Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 Air Purifier launched in India: Price, Features

Dyson has launched a new Air Purifier in India, called the Purifier Cool Gen1. The Air Purifier is claimed to automatically detect particle pollution, including dust and pollen. Further, it gets an LCD screen, Night mode and a lot more. Read on to know further about the new Air Purifier from Dyson.

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1: Price

The Purifier Cool Gen1 is priced at Rs 39,900 and is available in the White/White colour. For a limited time, you can buy it for Rs 32,900, allowing you to save up to Rs 7,000 if you make your purchase directly from Dyson’s own website or Dyson demo stores.

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1: Features

The new Dyson air purifier captures 99.95% of pollutants as tiny as 0.1 microns utilising its HEPA H13 filter. It automatically detects particle pollution, including dust and pollen (PM2.5, PM10), reporting the changes in real-time on the LCD screen. In addition to eliminating allergens and bacteria, the activated carbon filter captures gases, odours and VOCs.

The Air purifier offers a Night Mode which makes the operations quieter, accompanied by a dimmed display. Additionally, a sleep timer is programmed to automatically turn off the purifiers after pre-set intervals of 1, 2, 4, and 8 hours.

Next, the Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 features an automatic filter alert system that notifies users as soon as a filter replacement is necessary. It is done to simplify the maintenance of the purifier. Additionally, the purifier’s real-time indoor air quality index (AQI) display on the LCD screen provides insights into the indoor air quality.

The Purifier Cool Gen1 range delivers over 290 liters per second of smooth and powerful airflow. “Thoroughly tested under real-world conditions, the machine ensures optimal performance for whole-room purification. Beyond purification and powerful projection, it also has 350 degree oscillation”, said the company.