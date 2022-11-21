Dyson makes Pet grooming easy with its new Pet Groom Tool: Check Price, Availability

Dyson, one of the known manufacturers of Vacuum cleaners and other products in the space, has launched its Pet groom tool in India. The company says that its new product allows pet parents to brush loose hair off their pet and directly into the Dyson cord-free vacuum cleaners.

Dyson Pet Groom Tool: Price, Availability

Dyson’s new Pet grooming kit for its cord-free vacuum cleaner is available from 19th November 2022, priced at Rs 9,900 at Dyson.in and Dyson Demo stores. Note that the tool is compatible only with the company’s latest range of cord-free vacuum cleaners, including the V8, V11, V12 Detect Slim and V15 Detect.

Dyson Pet Groom Tool: Features

Pet parents can buy the Dyson Pet grooming kit for medium and long-haired pets. The pet grooming kit includes the Pet groom tool, extension hose and quick-release adaptor.

The grooming brush has 364 slicker bristles that are angled at a 35-degree flex to an upright position as you brush. It can be used without the vacuum being switched on, and post-grooming it can be switched on to suck up the hair.

Inspired by a de-tangling comb, the brush bar features 56 hair removal vanes, precisely angled to help migrate all hair types directly into the cleaner head. These polycarbonate teeth, combined with a set of spiralling nylon bristles, anti-static carbon fibre filaments, and strong suction power, capture and tackles troublesome tangles, as well as larger debris and microscopic dust, says the company.