Dyson launches Air Purifiers with HEPA 13 filtration

Dyson has unveiled its latest generation of air purification with the launch of Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool, and the Dyson Purifier Cool air purifiers in India. The company says that its engineers have re-engineered the machine airflow pathways to achieve fully-sealed HEPA 13 standard filtration.

Dyson Purifier Cool is priced at Rs 45,900 and is available in 2 colourways – White/Silver and Black/Nickel. The Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool is priced at Rs 55,900, and is also available in the same two colourways. The new Dyson air purifiers will be available across all 12 Dyson Demo spaces in Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad.

It will also be available on Dyson.in Amazon, Flipkart and in select Croma & Reliance retail stores. Dyson air purifiers have a 2-year parts and labour guarantee.

Dyson Air Purifier Features, Specifications

The HEPA 13 standard filtration ensures that no air bypasses the filter and blocks any potential leak points through which dirty air might enter the airflow. This means Dyson’s latest purifiers remove 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns.

Dyson’s new purifiers are not just the filter that meets HEPA H13 standard, but the whole machine. It captures H1N1 virus and 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns such as allergens. In addition, Dyson engineers took a forensic approach to achieving a fully-sealed machine. It creates high-pressure seals at an additional 24 critical points to prevent dirty air from bypassing the filters and carrying pollutants back into the room.

The machines has been re-engineered to be 20 percent quieter. To achieve this noise reduction, engineers refined the overall airflow path by widening the aperture (slot in which the air exits the machine) and its geometry was improved. This reduced the amount of friction between the air and the surface of the machine, resulting in less sound.

Read More: Realme TechLife Air Purifier, Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Robot Vacuum launched in India

Using Dyson Air Multiplier Technology, the machine can spread purified air to every corner of the room. Auto mode enables the machine to maintain a preferred room temperature and air quality levels. The purifiers can be entirely controlled by the Dyson Link App and activated by voice control.

The new Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool is the only air purifier and heater in one. It provides fast and efficient heating and can be used all year round as per Dyson. It is able to purify continuously and warm users throughout the colder months. With Self-regulating ceramic plates positioned at the front of the loop, to heat the air as it leaves the machine.

As the plates heat up, they conduct less electricity to help ensure they do not overheat. With thermostat control, once the user’s target temperature is reached, the machine automatically stops heating, which saves energy. If the temperature starts to drop, it reactivates to maintain it.