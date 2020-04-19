Does Realme Narzo series launch make sense amid Coronavirus lockdown?

The company has revealed that the series will be launched on April 21 via an online-only event.

Realme has announced that it will be launching its much-awaited Narzo series in India. The company has revealed that the series will be launched on April 21 via an online-only event.

The latest smartphone series was earlier touted to launch on March 26, however, due to Coronavirus lockdown, the company decided to postpone the launch. But now the company once again back with another launch date. However, does it still make sense to launch a new smartphone amid the lockdown in the country? The company spokesperson told The Mobile Indian that they “believe mobile phones should be considered as an essential. By launching a new series of smartphones we are looking forward to give customers more options to choose from according to their needs and budget preference.”

“We are going through such times that the role of the smartphone has become more important to help us stay connected with our families, friends and work, when everything else seems to come to a halt. Especially during the lockdown, smartphones are still front-runners in providing a platform to industries like E-commerce, Fintech, Edutech, Agritech, etc., which are playing a key role in catering to work, education, and business needs of people despite COVID-19 restrictions. For even things like ordering daily food requirements during lockdown especially where people don’t have facilities nearby, smartphones are playing an important role to cater to such needs,” the company told The Mobile Indian said in an email statement.

The company claims that the smartphone is playing an essential part in one’s life to stay connected with the most essential amenities for daily needs. This one of the reason why Realme has opted to launch its new range of smartphones during the lockdown. People who are willing to upgrade for a new smartphone, the company is giving them a chance with new Narzo series. “We have been receiving frequent inquiries from our fans excited for the Narzo launch, which was postponed because of the lockdown. To fulfil our fans request, we are all set to launch the all-new Narzo series,” the company said.

However, the company believes that due to the GST hike on smartphones to 18 per cent, the consumer demand might get impacted. This coupled with the fact that people will opt for buying necessary products rather than making non-necessary purchases amid the recent scenario. But still, the company is hopeful that the demand for smartphones will strive. “There will be a certain demand for smartphones and new tech-lifestyle products as smartphones have emerged as an essential mode to stay connected with the world and for any creative pursuits, fitness motivation etc,” the company spokesperson added.

For Realme, dealing with the demands will be another challenge as currently most of the factories are shut during the lockdown period. But the company ensures that “stocks were prepared much in advance.” The company said that it will be first selling the stocks which were already planned for the e-commerce platforms.

But, what about the after-sale support?

“Our aftersales support is constantly resolving the queries coming from the customers. Further to help our customers in this uneven scenario, we will hope to have our service centres operational with limited staff, maintaining adequate health safety for both our customers and staff and ensuring solving the customer’s queries and issues in the least possible time period,” the company’s spokesperson said in a statement.

The government of India has allowed e-commerce platforms to operate during the lockdown period from April 20. This means that customers will have an option to buy new products like smartphones and more from e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon.

But does it makes sense to launch a new smartphone in this situation?

The answer is both yes and no. Yes, because as a brand Realme needs to look at its employees’ safety and financial health so that its staff can they can survive the lockdown without facing much financial trouble. However, in order to do so, the company has to sell smartphones at some point in time so that they can sustain their business and can look for its employees’ welfare. No, because, at a time when people are more focused to safe money during this crucial time and spending it more essential products, the sale of smartphones might not get the desired response as we would have seen in normal conditions.