Realme Narzo series to be now launched in India on April 21

Realme has today confirmed that the Realme Narzo phones will now be launched in India on April 21. Realme Narzo series of smartphones were to be launched on March 26 in India. However, the launch was postponed by the company due to Coronavirus lockdown in India.



The pre-recorded launch video will be streamed online on April 21, 2020 at 12:30 P.M. Realme has said that as a responsible organization, they had taken all the health and safety measures while recording the video in their own office earlier.



Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A smartphones will come gaming-centric chipsets along with 5000mAh battery with Quick charge support. The battery will deliver up to 39 days of standby time. The Realme Narzo 10 will feature a quad-camera setup, while the Narzo 10A will be loaded with a triple-camera setup.



Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A is said to be a rebranded version of Realme 6i and Realme C3 (Indonesia version). Realme Nazro 10 is said to feature a waterdrop notch design at the front and slim bezels. It will reportedly come with a large display of 6.5 inches along with an 89.8 per cent of screen-to-body ratio. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. This is the same processor that has been used in the Realme 6i.