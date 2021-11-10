Do you know operators who are offering Netflix for free?

Major telecom operators like Jio and Vodafone Idea are offering a bunch of plans with free Netflix subscription. If you are looking for any prepaid or postpaid plan that offers free access to Netflix, then you can check out the below-mentioned plans.

In addition, these recharge plans from Vodafone, Jio and Airtel also offer unlimited data and call and SMS benefits. Read on to know more.

Jio Plans offering Netflix for free

Jio Rs 399 postpaid plan: This is a monthly plan by Jio which offers a free Netflix subscription. This plan also comes with a total of 75GB of FUP data. Once the data gets exhausted, the user will be required to pay Rs 10 per GB. Moreover, this plan includes a data rollover facility of up to 200GB, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day. Further, the plan offers a free subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Jio Rs 599 postpaid plan offers a maximum of 100GB data in the billing cycle. The user will be charged Rs 10 per GB after the 100GB limit is exhausted. There is also a 200 GB Data Rollover. Also, this plan can be shared with an additional family member using a JioPostpaid connection. It also comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day.

Jio Rs 799 postpaid plan provides a maximum of 150GB data per billing cycle and a 200GB data rollover. After exhausting data, the user will be required to pay Rs 10 per GB. It also comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. This plan can be shared with two additional postpaid connections under the Family Plan.

Jio Rs 999 postpaid plan offers a maximum of 200GB data per billing cycle and offers three additional SIM cards under the Family plan. The maximum data rollover under this plan is 500GB. Like other plans, this one too comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day.

Jio Rs 1499 postpaid plan: This is the most expensive Reliance Jio PostPaid Plus plan, and it comes with 300GB of data during the billing cycle. After completion of data, the telco charges Rs 10 per GB. In addition, it gives 500GB rollover data with access to Netflix. However, this plan does not offer any additional SIM cards under the family plan.

Vodafone Idea Plans

Vodafone Idea Rs 1099 postpaid plan – The Vi Rs 1099 postpaid plan gives unlimited data and 100 SMS per month along with access to one year of Netflix and VIP access to Vi movies and TV. It also provides access to international and domestic airport lounges at no extra cost, 4 times a year.

Vodafone Idea Rs 1699 postpaid plan – The Rs 1699 RedX postpaid plan comes with a three-member connection benefit. The plan offers one year of Netflix subscription and free access to Vi Movies and TV VIP, international and domestic airport lounges (four times a year). Additionally, it offers unlimited local, STD, and national roaming calls. Furthermore, it brings along unlimited data benefits and 3,000 SMS messages per month.

READ MORE: Vodafone Idea Partners with Nokia for 5G trials to bring connectivity to rural areas in India

Vodafone Idea Rs 2299 postpaid plan – The Rs 2299 RedX postpaid plan offers a five-member connection. This plan comes with the same benefits that are mentioned for the Rs 1,699 postpaid plans. But, the Rs 2,299 postpaid plan supports five-member connections in total.

Notably, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea do not provide free Netflix with prepaid plans. On the other hand, Airtel does not offer Netflix access with any Airtel postpaid or prepaid plans. However, Airtel is offering Disney+Hotstar VIP and Amazon Prime Video with some of the prepaid plans.