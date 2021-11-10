Vodafone Idea Partners with Nokia for 5G trials to bring connectivity to rural areas in India

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) and its technology partner, Nokia, announced that it has successfully conducted a 5G trial. The trial utilized 5G in the 3.5GHz spectrum band allocated by the Government for 5G trials to provide rural broadband connectivity in Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

Using Nokia’s solution, Vi successfully provided 5G connectivity across an area covering 17.1 km while delivering more than 100Mbps during the trails.

This 5G trial by Vi, along with Nokia, supports the Indian Government’s Digital India vision of providing reliable and high-speed connectivity in rural areas.

Vi uses Nokia’s AirScale radio portfolio and Microwave E-band solution for the trial that supports enterprises, large and small and medium businesses, with reliable connectivity.

Nokia’s high gain FWA CPE (Customer Premises Equipment) enables operators to extend ultra-high-speed and low latency 5G connectivity to remote and rural areas.

Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited, said: “Accelerated digitalization over the last two years has led to growing dependency on high-speed broadband and urgency to connect the unconnected. Vi GIGAnet, India’s fastest network, enables users in urban and rural areas and enterprises to stay ahead in this digital era. With our 5G ready network and our partner Nokia’s field-proven solution, we are now working on providing solutions and use cases based on high-speed 5G coverage in rural areas.”

Sanjay Malik, Senior Vice President and Head of India Market, Nokia, said: “Our Fixed Wireless Access 5G solution is enabling service providers, like Vodafone Idea, to extend 5G coverage to remote areas, plug coverage gaps and increase service levels in rural areas. Vodafone Idea is our long-standing partner, and we are pleased to support them in successfully testing 5G for delivering high-speed connectivity in rural areas.”