Dizo Watch S India launch timeline tipped

Realme sub-brand Dizo is gearing up to launch a new smartwatch in the Indian market soon. Dubbed as Dizo Watch S, the watch is tipped to launch in the country next month.

Dizo Watch S

A report by MySmartPrice in collaboration with tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that the Dizo Watch S will be rolled out in March 2022. The exact launch date is not known though. The smartwatch will reportedly come with an AMOLED display.

The Dizo Watch S will be a budget smartwatch. It is expected that it will be priced at around Rs 5,000 in India. Recently, the brand announced Dizo Watch R in India. The upcoming watch will be the second smartwatch by the company with an AMOLED display after the Dizo Watch R.

Dizo Watch R

The Dizo Watch R is priced at Rs 3,999. It is available for purchase on Flipkart. The circular-shaped Dizo Watch R comes with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with 360 x 360 pixel resolution. There will be 550 nits peak brightness as well.

The smartwatch features a premium metal finish with 2.5D curved glass and it only measures 9.9mm. Further, there will be support for 150+ watch faces and always on display. It comes with 24h heart rate and SpO2 monitoring.

In addition, there are 110+ sports modes. Other features include 5ATM waterproof body, music and camera controls. The smartwatch packs a 280mAh battery. The company claims that the Watch R can offer up to 12 days even on a single charge and offers a standby of 60 days.

Alongside, Dizo Watch R, Dizo Buds Z Pro true wireless earbuds were also launched at Rs 2,999. The in-ear style TWS features 10mm, dynamic drivers, with the Bass Boost+ algorithm. There will be a support of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that can block outside noise of up to 25db.

Further, the buds also support super-low latency of 88ms and claims to offer up to 25h of total playback on a single charge. The earbuds work with Realme Link companion app. Lastly, the Buds Z Pro feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.