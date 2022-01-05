Dizo Watch R, Buds Z Pro TWS launched in India

Dizo, the first brand under the Realme TechLife ecosystem, has today announced the launch of its two new products. The company has launched the Dizo Buds Z Pro true wireless earbuds and a watch called Dizo Watch R. Both will be available on the e-commerce portal-Flipkart for sale.

Dizo Watch R, Buds Z Pro pricing and availability

The Dizo Watch R and Buds Z Pro are priced at Rs 3,999 and Rs 2,999, respectively on Flipkart. As an introductory offer, they will be available at Rs 3,499 and Rs 2,299, respectively.

The first sale of the Watch R will be held on January 11th at 12 noon. The Buds Z Pro will be available for purchase at 12 pm on January 13.

Dizo Watch R

The circular-shaped Dizo Watch R comes with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with 360 x 360 pixel resolution. There will be 550 nits peak brightness as well.

The smartwatch features a premium metal finish with 2.5D curved glass and it only measures 9.9mm. Further, there will be support for 150+ watch faces and always on display. It comes with 24h heart rate and SpO2 monitoring.

In addition, there are 110+ sports modes. Other features include 5ATM waterproof body, music and camera controls. The company claims that the Watch R can offer 12 days of battery life.

Dizo Buds Z Pro

The in-ear style TWS features 10mm, dynamic drivers, with Bass Boost+ algorithm. There will be a support of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that can block outside noise of up to 25db.

The buds also support super low latency of 88ms and claims to offer up to 25h of total playback on a single charge. The earbuds work with Realme Link companion app. The Buds Z Pro feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.