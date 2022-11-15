Dizo Watch R Talk Go smartwatch launched with 10-day battery life

Dizo, a Realme Techlife brand has launched a new smartwatch globally, called the Dizo Watch R Talk Go. The new watch gets more than 110+ sports modes and has a design that looks similar to Samsung Galaxy Watch. Moreover, the watch screen is protected by 7H hardness tempered glass.

The smartwatch is available is listed for US$59.99 (approx Rs 4,800) on the brand’s official AliExpress store. It is available in in Classic Black, Thunder Blue, and Silver White colourways.

Dizo Watch R Talk Go Features, Specifications

The new watch from Dizo sports a 1.39-inch display with 360 x 360-pixels resolution and 550 nits brightness. The design of the smartwatch resembles the Samsung Galaxy Watch and features two buttons on the side as well using which you can navigate through the menus. On the other hand, rim of the watch is made of Aluminium.

The watch gets the usual health monitoring features including real-time heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, mood, stress, and fatigue monitoring, sleep tracking, steps, calorie tracking, menstrual tracking, and more. The watch can run for up to 10 days with normal use and up to 9 days with the Bluetooth calling.

Talking of the feature, users can answer and make calls, mute and reject calls all from their smartwatch. The watch offers 110+ sports modes including running, cycling, hiking, swimming, and more.

In comparison to the Dizo Watch R Talk that was unveiled back in September, the Go variant has a slightly bigger display. Further, the watch also gets a longer battery life when using bluetooth calling as compared to the Watch R Talk, which could run for 5 days with calling turned on.