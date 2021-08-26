DIZO to reportedly launch range of products in India in September

Dizo, a brand under Realme TechLife, launched two new audio products in July in India – Dizo GoPods D TWS earphones and the Dizo Wireless neckband. As per a new report, the company is gearing up to launch a range of products in the country.

Dizo is set to launch a total of 7 products in the smart entertainment category in India next month, reports 91Mobiles. In addition, the brand plans to launch three truly wireless earbuds, two smartwatches, and two unknown products.

Abhilash Panda, the CEO of DIZO, also teased a new product on Twitter yesterday. As per an image shared by him, it seems that the company will launch a soundbar.

Take a look at his tweet below:

Gearing up for the next product launch. Thanks to the team, it's gonna be something BIG! Any guesses?#DIZO pic.twitter.com/fh4OdPKVvy — Abhilash Panda (@panda_abhilash) August 25, 2021

However, an earlier report claimed that DIZO would launch two new truly wireless earbuds in India in August. But the launch is now said to be postponed to September.

The report further revealed that either one or both of the upcoming earbuds would come with support for ANC (active noise cancelling technology). This will be the main USP of the earbuds. In addition, the TWS earbuds will be featuring a premium design. For the price, the report mentioned that they would be priced quite competitively.

Dizo GoPods D TWS

The recently launched Dizo GoPods D TWS earphones are priced at Rs 1,599, and the Wireless neckband earphones cost Rs 1,499. The audio products are available on Flipkart and will be available at select offline retailers later.

The GoPods D TWS earphones feature 10mm dynamic drivers and use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. As a result, you get 120 minutes of playback on a 10-minute charge. There’s also a 110ms low-latency mode allowing for a more synced audio experience. In addition, there’s a 40mAh battery in each of the earbuds to provide 5 hours of playback time for each earbud.

The charging case packs a 400mAh battery allowing up to 20 hours of battery life. The TWS earbuds feature IPX4 rating, ENC technology and AAC audio codec. In addition, each earbud has interactive touch controls for easily controlling play/pause functions.