Dizo Buds P launching in India tomorrow with Bluetooth 5.3

Realme sub-brand Dizo has unveiled a new set of TWS earbuds in India called Dizo Buds P, which will be launching on June 28 at 12 PM IST. These earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and offer up to 40 hours of playback. The DIZO Buds P sports an ergonomic design.

Dizo has already revealed a bunch of features the TWS earbuds will come with. They will be backed by 13mm drivers paired with Dizo’s in-house Boost+ algorithm. It will have the latest Bluetooth 5.3 for stable connectivity over longer ranges. The Buds P has a Super Low Latency Gaming Mode support for those who want a synced audio-video experience. The DIZO Buds P weighs about 3.5g each.

Further, the Dizo Buds P will support fast charging enabling the earbuds to deliver up to 4 hours of playback time with a quick 10-minute charge. The case of the earbuds is charged via USB-C and also sports intelligent touch controls and a voice assistant as well. It will be available for purchase in black, white, and blue colourways.

Pricing and other details should be made available soon. The DIZO Buds P will be available for purchase on Flipkart as well as other retail outlets in India. Earlier this month, Dizo unveiled the Watch D in India which is priced at Rs 2,999 and features a 1.8-inch full touchscreen LCD display with 550 nits of peak brightness and 240×286 pixel resolution. The watch comes with a metal frame with silicone straps. In addition, there will be over 150 watch faces for customization.

The smartwatch comes with over 110 indoor as well as outdoor sports modes including cycling, walking and running indoors and outdoors, football, basketball, cricket, badminton, strength training, free training, jump rope, rowing, elliptical, mountaineering and yoga.