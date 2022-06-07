Dizo Watch D launched in India with 14-day battery life at an introductory price of Rs 1,999

Dizo has today launched Dizo Watch D smartwatch in India. The new watch comes with a large display, rectangular dial shape, over 150 watch faces, over 110 sports mode support, up to 14 days battery life, and SpO2 monitor.

Dizo Watch D Price in India

The Dizo Watch D is priced at Rs 2,999. But the watch has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 1999 The smartwatch will go on sale starting June 14 via Flipkart from 12pm onwards. It comes in Classic Black, Steel White, Copper Pink, Bronze Green, and Dark Blue colours.

Specifications

Dizo Watch D features a 1.8-inch full touchscreen LCD display with 550 nits of peak brightness and 240×286 pixel resolution. The watch comes with a metal frame with silicone straps. In addition, there will be over 150 watch faces for customization.

The smartwatch comes with over 110 indoor as well as outdoor sports modes including cycling, walking and running indoors and outdoors, football, basketball, cricket, badminton, strength training, free training, jump rope, rowing, elliptical, mountaineering and yoga.

In addition, the watch comes packed with health and fitness monitoring features. It also monitors your blood oxygen (SpO2) levels to warn you about oxygen deficiency, keep 24×7 real-time check on the heart rate, track sleep, send sedentary and drink water reminders, along with menstrual cycle tracking for females.

The watch has Bluetooth v5.0 support. It can be synced with smartphones having Android 5.0 and iOS 9.0 and above. The Dizo Watch D pairs with the Dizo app available on the Google Play store and App Store.

Besides, the wearable comes with 5ATM water resistance compared to IP68 ratings in older models. The watch packs a 350mAh battery that claims to last for up to 14 days on a single charge.

Other features include music control, phone camera control, smart notifications, reject/ mute calls, alarm, and find my phone, among others.