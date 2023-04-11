Dell launches new Alienware m18, X16 R1, Inspiron 16 laptops in India

Dell Technologies has announced the launch of the new Alienware and Inspiron 16 laptops in India. The new Alienware m18 and x16 R1 arrive in India with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs. These laptops were first unveiled at CES 2023.

Dell Inspiron 16-inch laptops: Price, Features

The Dell Inspiron 16 starts at Rs 77,990 while the Inspiron 16 2-in-1 starts at Rs 96,990. The Inspiron devices will be available for purchase starting April 14, 2023 at Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), select large format retail, and multi-brand outlets.

The new Inspiron 16 and Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptops are made for learning and entertainment, according to the brand. They boast features like enhanced displays, spatial audio technology, and video chatting capabilities.

Both the notebooks are equipped with advanced 13th Gen Intel Core processors and Wi-Fi 6E. Both come with LPDDR5 memory and ExpressCharge technology which ensures that the devices can reach up to 80% battery charge within an hour. Then there is an Intel Thunderbolt 4 port for faster transfers.

The displays have 16:10 aspect ratio and have Dolby Atmos spatial audio technology and up-firing or quad-firing with front firing speakers (available only in 2-in-1 model). The laptops also include an FHD WDR and TNR resolution camera to improve the video call experience, which makes them appropriate for both professional and leisure use.

The Inspiron 16 2-in-1 comes with a 4K Ultra HD+ display and a 360° hinge, using which you can transform the device into four different modes. One can switch between from laptop to tent to stand to tablet with just a flip. The touch screen and active pen require no pairing, resulting in a seamless interaction with your device.

Dell Alienware m18, X16 R1: Price, Features

The Alienware m18 starts at Rs 3,59,990 while the Alienware x16 R1 starts at Rs 3,79,990. The new Alienware devices will be available for purchase starting April 12, 2023 across Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), large format retail, and multi-brand outlets.

The Alienware m18 features up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processors and the full stack of next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPUs. It maintains the same peak thickness (Z-height) as m17, while giving gaming enthusiasts 14% more room on-screen and storage capacity of upto 9TB. The QHD display comes with a 165Hz refresh rate with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC support.

The Alienware x16 R1 is a portable machine that features a 6-speaker setup including two up firing tweeters for clarity and a dual woofer configuration for enhanced bass. Complimented by the AlienFX experience, x16 now boasts 100 micro-LEDs on the rear stadium and is the first Alienware laptop enhanced with new AlienFX Scanner, Loop, and Rainbow lighting mods.

The laptop also includes Alienware’s HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation technology, which can regulate graphics voltage up to 12-phases for sustained performance over long gaming sessions. The the x16 R1 has a 240Hz QHD+ display capable of a 3ms response time with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC support. There’s support for Dolby Atmos with Spatial audio and Dolby Vision on both laptops.

There’s an FHD webcam for video calls while haptic experiences have been advanced with the CherryMX ultra low-profile mechanical keyboard.