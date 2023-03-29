Asus launches ROG Strix Scar 16 and ROG Strix Scar 18 Gaming Laptops in India, updates older models

Asus has launched a couple of new gaming laptops in India, including the ROG Strix Scar 16 and ROG Strix Scar 18. Both of them debuted at CES 2023 and have Intel’s 13th Gen CPUs and Nvidia’s 40-series GPUs. Further, the company also updated some of its older models with latest hardware, including the Zephyrus M16, Strix Scar 17, and Zephyrus Duo 16. Read on to know more about the new laptops.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 16, Scar 18: Price, Specs

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 and Scar 18, both have a starting price of Rs 2,79,990 and will be available for purchase through major online and offline retailers.

The Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 is the first-ever ROG laptop to feature an 18-inch display, with 2,560×1,660 quad-HD+ resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. The 16-inch and 18-inch models of the laptop get up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processors.

For GPU on the Scar 18 and Scar 16, they feature up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, with up to 64 GB DDR5 RAM and up to 4 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. Connectivity options on the two machines include Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.2.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17: Price, Specs

The Scar 17 laptop can be configured with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU. This laptop features pre-key RGB lighting, a metallic ROG logo, and Aura Sync accents. Strix SCAR 17 sports a 17-inch quad-HD (2,560×1,440) display with 240 Hz refresh rate.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16: Price, Specs

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 starts at Rs 4,29,990 and will available for purchase through major online and offline retailers.

The ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 sports a 16-inch display and gets AMD’s Ryzen 7000 series Dragon Range of processors based on the new Zen 4 architecture. The Duo 16 comes with a 90WHr battery and can be charged by either the included 330W adapter or through the 100W PD charge enabled USB Type-C ports.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16: Price, Specs

The Zephyrus M16 has a starting price of Rs 2,99,990 and similar to other laptops, it will also be available for purchase through major online and offline retailers.

The ROG Zephyrus M16 sports a 16-inch display with a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio and slim bezels, QHD resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 3ms response time. The display is also said to support 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and is Pantone validated as well. It gets support for Dolby Vision HDR with up to 1,100 nits of peak brightness. The machine can be equipped with up to an Intel Core i9-13900H CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.