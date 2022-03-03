Dell Inspiron 24 5000 All-In-One PC announced with AMD Ryzen chipsets

Dell has announced a new Inspiron 24 5000 all-in-one (AIO) PC in China. The new PC comes with 23.8-inch full-HD display, AMD Ryzen 3 and AMD Ryzen 5 processors, up to 16GB of RAM and more. Let’s see the pricing and specifications details.

Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO PC Price

Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO is priced at starting from CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 57,500). The PC comes in Moon Shadow White and Obsidian Black colour options.

Specifications

The new Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO PC features a 23.8-inch full-HD anti-glare display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. In addition, the display has 99% sRGB coverage and ComfortView Plus technology that reduces blue light.

Under the hood, the PC packs AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor with AMD Radeon graphics, and AMD R3 Barcelo-U with AMD Radeon graphics. Besides, the processor is paired with 8GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD for storage. Further, the operating system is Windows 11 Pro / Home.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the PC comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2. The ports include a USB 3.2 Type- C Gen 2, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports with Power On/Wake support, two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports with PowerShare support, two HDMI ports, an RJ45 Ethernet Port, an SD card slot, and a headphone jack.

Lastly, the exterior measurements are 542.70 mm in width, 199.55 mm in depth, 414.30 mm in height, and 5.49 to 5.52 kg in weight.

Previously, Dell Alienware x15, x17, XPS 15, XPS 17, and G15 laptops were launched in India. The Dell XPS 15 comes at Rs 2,23,990, and the Dell XPS 17 starts at Rs. 2,64,490. The Dell G15 AMD variant is priced at Rs 82,990, and the Dell G15 Intel variant is priced at Rs 94,990. The Alienware x15 is priced in India starting at Rs 2,40,990. The Dell Alienware x17 is priced in India, starting at Rs 2,90,990.