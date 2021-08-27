Dell Alienware x15, x17, XPS 15, XPS 17, and G15 laptops launched in India

Dell has launched five laptops in India, including the Alienware x15, x17 gaming laptops, XPS 15, XPS 17 and the Dell G15. With the new Dell G15, you get the choice to select between Intel 11th Gen and AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors.

The Dell XPS 15 comes at Rs 2,23,990, and the Dell XPS 17 starts at Rs. 2,64,490. The Dell G15 AMD variant is priced at Rs 82,990, and the Dell G15 Intel variant is priced at Rs 94,990. The Dell Alienware x15 is priced in India starting at Rs 2,40,990. Finally, the Dell Alienware x17 is priced in India, starting at Rs 2,90,990.

The Alienware x15, Alienware x17, XPS 15 and XPS 17 will be available via Dell.com from September 3. In addition, the Dell G15 range will be available in the Indian market starting September 23.

Dell XPS 15 Specifications

The Dell XPS 15 sports a 15.6-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It gets a 4K Ultra-HD+ (3,840×2,400 pixels) touch display with DisplayHDR 400 certification, 500 nits peak brightness, 100 percent Adobe RGB, 99 percent DCI-P3 typical, a 1,600:1 contrast ratio, and a 178-degree wide viewing angle.

The laptop draws power from up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H CPU. It is coupled with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM and 45W power output. Storage options go as high as a 4TB PCIe 4×4 SSD. Memory options can go up to 32GB.

Connectivity options include 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone combo jack. You get Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 and Bluetooth v5.1 for wireless connectivity. You get a non-replaceable 86Whr battery. Additional features include a quad-speaker design with two 2.5W woofers and two 1.5W tweeters, tuned by Waves MaxxAudio Pro and Waves Nx 3D audio. The laptop runs up to Windows 10 Pro.

Dell XPS 17 Specifications

Dell XPS 17 sports a 17-inch display that comes 4K UHD+ resolution (3,840×2,400 pixels). The 4K panel has touchscreen functionality and has DisplayHDR 400 certification with 500 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent Adobe RGB, 99 percent DCI-P3, and a 1,600:1 contrast ratio.

For connectivity, there are 4 x Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm headphone combo jack. For wireless connectivity, you get Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 and Bluetooth v5.1. Dell XPS 17 comes with a 97Whr battery. You get the same speakers as the XPS 15.

This machine is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11980HK CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU (70W) with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. Additionally, the RAM and storage options remain the same as the Dell XPS 15.

Dell Alienware x15, x17 Specifications

The Dell Alienware X15 features a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 360Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. In addition, there are 300 nits of brightness with 100-per cent sRGB colour gamut support. Further, you can equip the laptop with up to an Intel Core i9-11900H processor, a 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD, along with 32GB of RAM and an RTX 3080 graphics card with 8GB of VRAM.

The X15 is backed by an 87Wh battery and includes a 240W charger. For connectivity, you get 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, 1 x Thunderbolt 4 port, 1 x microSD card slot, and 1 x HDMI 2.1 port.

The Alienware X17 measures 20.9mm, which is a bit thicker than the X15. You get a 17.3-inch FHD 360Hz display option with Nvidia G-Sync support. Moreover, this machine can be equipped with up to an Intel Core i9-11900HK processor paired with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, up to RTX 3080 (16GB), along with up to 1TB single NVMe SSD.

Connectivity options include Killer Wi-Fi 6E, Killer E3100 2.5Gbps Ethernet, and other identical ports as the X15. The X17 is backed by an 87Wh battery with a 240W power supply. An optional Cherry MX mechanical keyboard is also available with the x17.

Dell G15 Specifications

The Dell G15 comes with a 15.6-inch display. It is a full-HD LED-backlit panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. There are 250 nits of peak brightness. The Dell G15 can be paired with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-10800H processor. The AMD model can be equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor.

You get multiple graphic options, including Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. Both the laptops feature 512GB of PCIe NVMeM.2 SSD storage and pack up to 32GB (2,933MHz) of DDR4 RAM. Both the Dell G15 models can be powered with either a 56Whr or an 86Whr battery.

The laptops get two tuned speakers with Nahimic 3D Audio. Both the Dell G15 Intel and AMD models run on Windows 10. Further, there’s an integrated 720p webcam with a dual-array digital microphone and support for Wi-Fi 6. Further, connectivity options for both the Dell G15 variants include an HDMI 2.1 port, a USB 3.2 port, two USB 2.0 Gen 1 Type-A ports (one with PowerShare), and a 3.5mm headphone/ mic jack.