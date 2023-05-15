Dell Alienware m16, Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptops launched in India

Dell has debuted new gaming laptops in India, including the Alienware m16 and the Alienware x14 R2. The new laptops from Dell employ quad-HD+ displays, up to 13th Gen Intel Core processors and feature up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs for the ultimate lag-free gaming experience. Read on to know more about the new gaming laptops.

Dell Alienware m16: Price

The Dell Alienware m16 pricing starts at Rs 1,84,990 and is available in a Dark Metallic Moon finish via Dell Exclusive Stores, Dell’s website, Amazon, as well as online and offline retail channels.

Dell Alienware m16: Specifications

The Alienware m16, that was unveiled at CES 2023 earlier this year, features a 16-inch QHD+ ComfortView Plus screen. The display supports a 165Hz refresh rate, a 3ms response time, support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technologies. It is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU paired with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 series graphics card with up to 12GB of GDDR6 video memory

The Alienware gaming laptops get up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of NVMe M.2 SSD onboard storage. The Alienware m16 comes with a 86Wh battery and can be charged with a 330W power adapter.

In terms of connectivity, the machine gets an RJ45 ethernet port, headset jack, USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 output, a mini-Display port, and an SD card slot. In addition, it is equipped with an Alienware full-HD webcam with dual-array microphones and Windows Hello IR support.

Read More: Dell launches new Alienware m18, X16 R1, Inspiron 16 laptops in India

Dell Alienware x14 R2: Price

The Alienware x14 R2 starts at 2,06,990 and is sold in a Lunar Silver finish. It can be purchased in India via Dell Exclusive Stores, Dell’s website, Amazon, as well as online and offline retail channels.

Dell Alienware x14 R2: Specifications

Alienware x14 R2 features a 14-inch QHD+ ComfortView Plus screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time. You get 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor, paired with 32GB of DDR5 RAM, coupled with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 dedicated graphics card with 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

It has 1TB of onboard M.2 SSD storage. Further, it has support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies. The Alienware x14 R2 gets an 80.5Wh battery and runs on Windows 11 Home out of the box. It also gets Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.3 wireless connectivity.