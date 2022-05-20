Defy launches Gravity Pro TWS earbuds with 25 hours battery life

Defy has launched their latest True Wireless category called “Gravity” and their newest ‘Gravity Pro’ True Wireless Earbuds. The Defy Gravity Pro will be available on Flipkart at Rs 1,399 starting 20 May, 12pm. It will come in Frost White with a glossy finish and Ocean Blue and Carbon Black with a matte finish.

Defy Gravity Pro Features

Defy’s latest TWS Earbuds Gravity Pro is designed with 13mm drivers for an immersive audio experience. The earbuds come with an ultra-low latency Turbo Mode (up to 50ms) for gamers. They are claimed by the company to provide a lag-free audio-visual sync which in turn vastly improves content consumption and gaming.

Gravity Pro also packs 4 ENC enabled mics that heavily cut down background environmental noise offering crystal clear voice clarity for audio calls. For connectivity, the earbuds come with the Bluetooth v5.3 technology that offers a highly stable and fast connection.

For battery life, a single full charge provides a playback of up to 5.5 hours. This can further be increased to up to 25 hours with the case. Further, Gravity Pro comes with Defy’s Brisk Charging that provides a runtime of up to 3 hours with a mere 10-minute charge.

Defy Gravity Pro comes with a unique sliding design. Each earbud is carefully designed for comfort and style. The earbuds also feature smart touch controls so you can take control of the volume, change music tracks, answer calls and use voice assistant. Lastly, the earbuds and case are designed with IPX4 water and sweat resistance.

Last month in April, Defy FuzionX Pro neckband earphones were launched in India. They are available in Celestial Black, Martian Red and Ultramarine Blue colours on Flipkart. They are priced at Rs 799 and come with a 1-year warranty period.