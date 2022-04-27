Defy FuzionX Pro neckband earphones launched in India with ENC

Defy, a homegrown brand co-created byIndian Artist Guru Randhawa announced their next generation wireless neckband earbuds called FuzionX Pro. The FuzionX Pro is DEFY’s next offering that promises an enhanced experience. It’s built using the latest in Bluetooth technology (v5.2) which offering superior connectivity over longer distances, better power efficiency for longer battery life and low latency to enjoy lag-free experience.

The DEFY FuzionX Pro will be available in Celestial Black, Martian Red and Ultramarine Blue colours on Flipkart.com for an introductory price of Rs 799 with a 1-year warranty period.

These neckband also sport DEFY’s own Turbo Mode which reduces latency to up to 60ms for an enhanced gaming experience. DEFY FuzionX Pro’s advanced connectivity features also includes support for dual pairing to seamlessly switch between devices. With 10mm drivers, DEFY FuzionX Pro offers balanced bass with a clear and crisp sound as per the conpany. Further, it is complimented with ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) enabled mics which eliminates the background noise so you can be heard loud and clear during voice calls.

DEFY FuzionX Pro comes with magnets built inside the earbuds to keep them together. Taking this a notch up is the support for automatic play/pause through these magnetic buds. Separating the 2 earbuds automatically plays the song and putting them back together pauses it to further save battery. DEFY FuzionX Pro packs a Lithium-Ion rechargeable battery that gives you 16 hours of non-stop music or calls.

These earphones can be Fast Charged to give you 8 hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge. DEFY’s new Brisk Charge technology is capable of topping up the battery in just 50 minutes. It comes with an overcharge protection to prevent battery damage. An IPX5 sweat and water rating make these perfect for

workouts.