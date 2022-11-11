Defunc, Hearmo, Boult Audio launch new TWS earbuds in India

DEFUNC, a global audio brand based in Stockholm has debuted in India and has introduced a range of products that include multi-room, smart Wi-Fi home speaker solutions and a range of truly wireless stereo (TWS) Earbuds and EarPods. The company has made a strategic alliance with Delhi headquartered Salora International Limited for marketing & sales in the country.

Further, Hearmo on the other hand, has also launched its premium gaming Bluetooth wireless earbuds called HearPods Air. Its salient features include ergonomic design, large dynamic drivers, the latest Bluetooth and ENC technology, and more. Apart from this, Boult Audio has also debuted the X30 and X50 TWS earbuds.

Defunc Multi-room Wi-Fi Home Speakers

Defunc has launched 2 versions of WI-FI HOME SPEAKERS & 5 models of EARBUDS in India. The Wi Fi Home Speakers comprises small (40 w) and large (100 w) sizes with 2 colour options in grey and black, which are compatible with all music genres and audio types.

These include Coloured Speaker Fronts, Custom Printed Fronts, Adjustable Floor Stands, and Wall and Corner Mounts. The users can select from a range of accessories, including floor stands, mounts and coloured fronts. The Defunc earbuds are namely Defunc True Basic, Defunc True Talk, Defunc True Sport, Defunc True Audio, and Defunc True Music. These variants are meant for basic conversation, sports activity, music and entertainment and gaming respectively.

These come with in-built Alexa and AirPlay 2 and support Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect for streaming. Users can group and ungroup speakers to play the same track everywhere or choose different tunes in different rooms. In terms of connectivity, these speakers support Wi-Fi (2.4 & 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 and AUX IN.

The speakers support multiple file formats, including AAC/HE-AAC, AC3, AIFF, ALAC, APE OPUS, FLAC, MP3, MP4, OGG, Stereo PCM and WAV. While the small Defunc smart home speakers come at Rs 21,999, the large Defunc smart homes speakers cost Rs 36,999.

Defunc TWS earbuds

As for the Defunc TWS earbuds, there are five of them including True Music and True Basic, each of which cost Rs 2,499. The other three include True Audio, True Sport and True Talk which come at a price of Rs 5,499.

The True Audio TWS earbuds support Defunc’s mobile app where the user can adjust the equaliser to their own preference or use the pre-set settings for different kinds of music; R&B, Rock, Classical, Pop, or Dance Music.

Defunc Earbuds come with IPX4 and 5 waterproof rating and are sweat-resistan. The earbuds support Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), providing users with ideal conditions for conversations in noisy or windy surroundings.

Each earbud variant offers slightly different talk time (5-6 hours) and total play time (20-30 hrs). All other variants offer a talk time that fall within this range. The Defunc earbuds support fast charging as well.

These come with a charging case and USB-C cable and Silicon ear tips. Only Defunc True Sport comes with additional Silicon sport wings. For connectivity, these come with Bluetooth 5.2 and can be voice-controlled.

The newly launched products will be available across premium offline retailer stores across all major cities in India by the end of year 2022, says Defunc. They will be available in around 100 premium retailers in India and will add another 500 retailers by the end of March 2022. The products can also be found across all major online channels including Amazon and Flipkart soon.

Hearmo HearPods Air TWS earbuds

The Hearmo HearPods Air is available in the market at an introductory price of Rs 999 (MRP 2,999). Users can buy this product from the company’s official website Hearmo.in and other leading retail stores across India in black and blue colour options. The product is backed with a 1-year warranty.

The HearPods Air TWS support instant pairing so you can open the case and get them connected to your phone. The lightweight sweat-resistant IPX4 ABS body bears a unique angle for a snug fit, says the brand. These earbuds are backed with 13mm dynamic drivers and support a Gaming Mode which activates low-latency and real-time audio.

Each earbud stem comes with a touch-sensitive surface that allows you to take control over your music, adjust the volume, answer voice and video calls, and even call on your smartphone’s voice assistant. Its quad internal microphones feature ENC technology to cut off unwanted environmental noise.

The HearPods Air TWS Buds offer a playback time of 5 hours on a single charge, while the 3C Fast-Charging case (with USB-C) adds 2x more for 15 hours of battery life. And lastly, the ASAP Charge feature can give you 40 minutes of playtime with just a 5-minute charge.

Boult Audio X30, X50 TWS earbuds

Both pairs of earbuds will be launched at a price of Rs 999 on the Boult Audio website, and X30 on Amazon, and X50 on Flipkart. Both the earbuds come in black and white colour options.

Both the X30 and X50 earbuds offer a battery life with 40 hours of non-stop playtime, and 100 mins of playtime in just 10 mins of charge. The 3 equalizer modes feature, which offers HiFi, Rock, and Bass Boost modes, lets users find the right sound for the right genres. The earbuds come with in-built 10 mm drivers.



Both the Boult Audio X30 and X50 earbuds have built-in Bluetooth 5.1 technology with SBC and AAC codecs support. The devices are ergonomically designed and have feather-soft ear tips. The lightweight earbuds are also equipped with IPX5 technology that makes them sweat and water-resistant. Lastly, the buds have a 45ms low-latency Combat Gaming mode feature as well.