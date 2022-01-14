Deals on Kodak HD LED TV with Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

Kodak HD LED TV has announced great deals for Flipkart The Big Saving Days Sale. The sale will commence from 17th January 2022 until 22nd January 2022.

It offers discounts on its official Android Kodak CA and 7XPRO series, starting with prices as low as Rs 7,499. The major attraction during the sale will be 24 inch, 32 inch, 43 inch and 55 inch TV models from the CA series.

Kodak HD LED TV CA and 7XPRO Series Details

The units under the 7XPRO series come with features like Cortex A53 Quad Core Processor and Mali450 GPU. It enables TVs to run at a fast speed with a screen brightness of up to 500 units. It amplifies the display features with vivid picture quality and proper contrast.

This Kodak HD LED TV range comes with a powerful sound of 30W and pre-loaded applications, such as YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, MX player, Zee5, and many more.

The bezel-less Kodak CA series has spectacular features like the 4K HDR10 display, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS TruSurround. It provides multiple connectivity options with USB 2.0, HDMI ARC/CEC, and Bluetooth v.5.0 (latest version) with a user-friendly remote. In addition, the CA series has the latest Android 10 interface, and it provides easy access to Google Assistant for user-friendly navigation.

These official Android televisions are coupled with Chromecast and have an in-built Google Assistant. The home screen also displays content from various multiple channels against the competition, which features apps. The Google Play Store also offers games and music in addition to just TV and movies.

Kodak says that the customers can avail 10% instant discount on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

As far as pricing is concerned, the sale will feature a 24HDX100S model at a price of Rs 7,499. The 32HDX900s TV will be available for Rs 9999. Other TVs include 32HDX7XPRO TV for Rs 12,499, 40FHDX7XPRO TV for Rs 18,499, 42FHDX7XPRO TV for Rs 19,999.

The 43FHDX7XPRO TV for Rs 20,999, 43UHDX7XPRO TV for Rs 22,999, 43CA2022 TV for Rs 24,999, 50UHDX7XPRO TV for Rs 29,499, 50CA7077 TV for Rs 29,999, 55UHDX7XPRO TV for Rs 31,499 and 55CA0909 TV for Rs 35,999. The 65CA0101 will be available for Rs 52999 and 75CA9099 for Rs 10399.