HomeNewsKodak TV launches 7XPRO BL 4K Android TV series in India

Kodak TV launches 7XPRO BL 4K Android TV series in India

Kodak has launched the new 7XPRO 4K TV series in India that comes with Android TV UI and features dual band Wi-Fi.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Kodak 7XPRO series

Highlights

  • Kodak 7XPRO 4K Android TV series has been launched in India
  • Kodak 7XPRO series includes TVs in three sizes
  • Kodak 7XPRO series starts at Rs 23,999

With Smart TVs becoming the sole future of televisions, there are a lot of options in the market available right now for the consumers, be it cheap or premium. To add more, Kodak TV India has announced its launch for the Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale. The brand has introduced a new range of Kodak TV models under their 7XPRO series.

The Kodak 7XPRO series Android TVs will be available in three variants including 43-inch priced at Rs 23,999, 50-inch at Rs 30,999 and 55-inch at Rs 33,999 with a 4K resolution display and will be available on Flipkart from December 15th.

Kodak 7XPRO Specifications

The highlight features of these models are 40W sound output with double box speakers, and Surround sound, HDR 10, Google Assistant voice control, dual-band Wi-Fi to support 2.4GHz to 5GHz internet bandwidth.

The 7XPRO variants are also loaded with an ARM Cortex A53 processor, an Android interface, and multiple connectivity options including USB 2.0, HDMI 3, and Bluetooth 5.0. The TVs also get a user-friendly remote control and are also coupled with new upgrades such as a Bezel-less display, surround sound technology, and digital noise filter as per the brand.

Read More: Kodak TV launches its two new models in CA PRO series, price starts Rs 27,999

These new variants also provide an unmatchable cinematic experience as per Kodak as they have a near bezel-less design. The TVs have more than 6000 Apps and Games such as Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, Google Play Store with 5,00,000 Plus TV Shows. To access these services quickly, the remote control of the TV also includes dedicated shortcut keys for Prime, Youtube, and Sony Liv.

The television models also provide additional support for speakers, headphones, game controllers, mouse and keyboards that help in elevating a customer’s experience. Moreover, the TV features a customisable sport sound mode for an enhanced gaming experience with a lifelike sports background.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleNetflix announces new plans for Indian market, better than competition?
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2021 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.