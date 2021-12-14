Kodak TV launches 7XPRO BL 4K Android TV series in India

With Smart TVs becoming the sole future of televisions, there are a lot of options in the market available right now for the consumers, be it cheap or premium. To add more, Kodak TV India has announced its launch for the Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale. The brand has introduced a new range of Kodak TV models under their 7XPRO series.

The Kodak 7XPRO series Android TVs will be available in three variants including 43-inch priced at Rs 23,999, 50-inch at Rs 30,999 and 55-inch at Rs 33,999 with a 4K resolution display and will be available on Flipkart from December 15th.

Kodak 7XPRO Specifications

The highlight features of these models are 40W sound output with double box speakers, and Surround sound, HDR 10, Google Assistant voice control, dual-band Wi-Fi to support 2.4GHz to 5GHz internet bandwidth.

The 7XPRO variants are also loaded with an ARM Cortex A53 processor, an Android interface, and multiple connectivity options including USB 2.0, HDMI 3, and Bluetooth 5.0. The TVs also get a user-friendly remote control and are also coupled with new upgrades such as a Bezel-less display, surround sound technology, and digital noise filter as per the brand.

These new variants also provide an unmatchable cinematic experience as per Kodak as they have a near bezel-less design. The TVs have more than 6000 Apps and Games such as Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, Google Play Store with 5,00,000 Plus TV Shows. To access these services quickly, the remote control of the TV also includes dedicated shortcut keys for Prime, Youtube, and Sony Liv.

The television models also provide additional support for speakers, headphones, game controllers, mouse and keyboards that help in elevating a customer’s experience. Moreover, the TV features a customisable sport sound mode for an enhanced gaming experience with a lifelike sports background.