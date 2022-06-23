Daiwa launches new 32-inch, 43-inch Smart TVs in India

Daiwa has launched two new Smart TVs in India with in-built voice assistant along with HD and Full HD display panels. Both the 80cm (32) and 109cm (43) TVs include LED -backlit (DLED Panel) and the Android 9.0 operating system, as well as a metallic built for the 43-inch model.

Priced at Rs 12,990 for the 32-inch model (D32HCVA1) and Rs 22,990 for the 43-inch model (D43FCVA1), the Smart TVs are already available at leading retail stores in India with a 12 months complete warranty and additional 12 months on Panel warranty. Daiwa, in addition to the Voice assistance and Bluetooth connectivity line of Smart TVs, unveiled two new variations of non-voice assistant Smart TVs with the same features – D32HCA1 (32) and D43FCA1 (43). Both televisions are priced at Rs 12,490 and Rs 21,990, respectively.

The 32-inch model comes with 1366 x 768-pixel resolution while the 43-inch model has 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. Both of them have an A+ Grade DLED Panel and Quantum Luminit Technology along with 16.7 million colors in 80cm (32) and 1.07 billion colours in 109cm (43). The smart TVs support ADS display (Advanced Super Dimension switch) that offers higher transmittance, brightness and contrast.

For sound, the 32-inch model has 20W Surround Sound Stereo speakers and the 43-inch model has Full HD stereo surround sound box speakers and 5 sound modes. On the connectivity front, the TVs feature 2 HDMI, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wifi, Ethernet, optical output and cast function for screen mirroring.

The new Smart TVs from Daiwa run on Cloud TV OS. The TVs come with Daiwa’s proprietary UI – ‘The BIGWALL’ that offers a bundle of applications on TV, worldwide content, and more. The UI brings 25,00,000+ hours of content, alongside unlimited free movies with movie box in multiple unique genres and languages tailored to every user. Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, Voot, Sun Nxt, Jio Cinema, Jio Pages, Eros Now, Hungama, Alt Balaji, Shemaroo me, Epic on, Docubay, Yupp TV, Gemplex, Flickstree, Watcho, Chaupal, Adda times and many more are among the certified apps. AI and OTA upgrades are also supported by the Smart TVs.

The Cloud TV-powered Smart TVs run on the Android 9.0 operating system and the A-53 Quad Core Processor, and include 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM of internal storage with a refresh rate of 60Hz.