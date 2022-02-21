Daiwa launches Smart TV range with Prime Video & CloudTV in India, starting at Rs 11,990

Daiwa has launched a new set of Smart TVs in India, including the 32-inch (D32SM9), and 39-inch (D40HDR9L) HD Ready Smart TVs powered by Cloud TV. The Smart TVs also have two new variants D32SM9A and D40HDR9LA, powered with Cloud TV Voice assistance. The TVs have a Movie Box app which the company claims has 25,000+ free movies.

The 80cm (32) Smart TVs are priced at Rs 11,990 and 12,490, while the 98cm (39) Smart TVs are priced at Rs 17,990 and 18,490. Both TV lines come with a one-year warranty with an additional one-year warranty on the panels. The TVs can be purchased on the company website and leading retail stores in India.

Daiwa 32-inch, 39-inch Smart TV Features

Enhancing the user experience, the HD Ready Smart TVs come with its own user-friendly UI – ‘The BIGWALL’ and provide a bundle of TV apps, global content, and more. The UI navigates through the expansive library of premium content, which includes 2500000+ hours of content and a ‘Movie Box’ App with 25000+ free movies in Multiple genres and Languages suited to each user.

The UI also displays the latest & trending content on the home screen, with smart recommendations, which can be further filtered with the Content Discovery Engine to access content from across the apps right from the homepage. The new Smart TVs come with a host of popular Streaming apps like Disney+, Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, Sun NXT etc. Further, the company states that all Daiwa Smart TVs will have the Official Amazon Prime Video app, which will provide a plethora of entertainment possibilities. The TVs will also support Netflix, YouTube, and other services, as well as OTA updates.

The Smart TVs shall come with a new sleek Smart remote, with dedicated buttons for Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5 and Movie Box. The Smart TV’s with Cloud TV Voice Assistance come with a voice remote with in-built Mic to allow users to operate the TV with their voice. The branded shortcuts on the remote make operations easier, says the company.

The TVs support the Cinema Mode and improve each picture by replicating colours for an elevated viewing experience. The HD-ready TVs ensures high graphics with the 1366 x 768-pixel resolution, an A+ Grade Panel, Quantum Luminit Technology, and 16.7 million colours. The 80 cm (32) Smart TV’s come with 20W Stereo Surround Speakers and the 98cm (39) Smart TV’s come with Surround Sound Box speakers.

The TVs are equipped with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM and are run on Android 9.0 operating system and the A-53 Quad Core Processor. The connectivity options include two HDMI and two USB ports along with Wi-Fi, Ethernet and Optical Output. Consumers can also purchase an external Bluetooth dongle directly from the company to connect their Bluetooth enabled devices such as soundbars etc., to the TV.