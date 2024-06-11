CMF Phone 1 India Price Leaks, To Compete With iQOO Z9 5G, Lava Blaze Curve 5G

CMF Phone 1 launch is right around the corner and its India price has now been leaked, suggesting it will be a part of the budget segment of smartphones in the country. It also gives us a hint as to which smartphones the device will be competing with. Here’s what we know about the cost of the upcoming CMF Phone 1.

CMF Phone 1: India Price (Expected)

CMF Phone 1 box price was leaked by tipster Yogesh Brar (via 91mobiles). As per his information, the CMF Phone 1 has a box price of Rs 19,999, which means the actual price would be less than that, at around Rs 18,000. It could be sold at Rs 17,000 with discounts, says the report. This would position the device in the territory of iQOO Z9 5G and the Lava Blaze Curve 5G, both of which sell for under Rs 20,000.

CMF Phone 1: Leaked Specifications

The CMF Phone 1 was officially teased last week. As per leaks, it is expected to be a watered down version of the Nothing Phone (2a). It will purportedly pack a 6.7-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. While the bezels are tipped to be uniform on all sides, they may be thicker than that of Phone (2a).

The device will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM. It is said to be available in two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB, both expected to be UFS 2.2. Storage expansion via a microSD card will also be supported.

The smartphone could run on NothingOS 2.6.0. However, what it won’t get is the glyph interface, as seen on Nothing smartphones. In terms of optics, the handset is rumoured to feature a dual camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, while it may have a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. The CMF Phone 1 may house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

In comparison, the iQOO Z9 5G has a Dimensity 7200 Processor while the Lava Blaze Curve 5G has a Dimensity 7050 chip. If the leaked specs are correct, then the CMF Phone 1 could undercut both these smartphones with a slightly better set of hardware under the hood.