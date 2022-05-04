Chhota Bheem Games are now available on the JioGames platforms

JioGames and Green Gold Animation Pvt. Ltd. have collaborated to add to the summer vacation fun with the launch of Chhota Bheem games on the JioGames platform. Kids and gaming enthusiasts can now catch their favourite Chhota Bheem games while also celebrating his birthday month this May. The games are available to play on the JioGames app present across platforms like Android smartphones and the Jio Set-top Box.

Chhota Bheem is one of India’s most recognisable and most loved animated characters who would surely add some bonus fun and joy to the kids’ vacations. The longest running animated show in India, Chhota Bheem has been a part of Indian kids’ lives for over a decade.

Bheem, the dhoti clad kid, along with his trustworthy friends, go on incredible adventures around the world having fun and helping people. “Now with these entertaining games coming to JioGames, the Bheem team extends an invitation to all the loving fans to join them in their adventures”, said the company.

“We are very excited to be associating with Jio and to be present on JioGames. JioGames, with its presence across devices and their ecosystems, provides a great platform for our best performing kids IPs which includes India’s favourite animated show – Chhota Bheem and lets our fans connect with their favourite characters on many more devices. We will be launching with 5 hyper casual games and adding many more very soon”, quotes Srinivas Chilakalapudi, Chief Strategy Officer of Green Gold Animation.

Meanwhile, in related news to Jio, the operator recently launched new JioFiber Entertainment Bonanza plans under the JioFiber postpaid category. In addition, these new plans come with features such as zero entry cost for new postpaid plan users, support for additional OTT apps for only Rs 100 extra and access to fourteen paid Entertainment Apps.