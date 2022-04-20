Jio launches new JioFiber Entertainment Bonanza plans

Jio has announced the launch of new JioFiber Entertainment Bonanza plans under the JioFiber postpaid category. These new plans come with features such as zero entry cost for new postpaid plan users, support for additional OTT apps for only Rs 100 extra and access to fourteen paid Entertainment Apps. The new plans are as follows:

The new plans will be available for purchase for all users starting April 22, 2022. Users will get Internet Box (Gateway Router), Set Top Box and Installation valued at Rs 10,000 at zero cost when they opt for a JioFiber Postpaid connection, says Jio. Existing users will continue to access unlimited high-speed internet starting at Rs 399/month. Additionally, by paying just Rs 100 or 200 extra per month, they can now access contents of their choice through a collection of up to 14 OTT apps.

You get access to 14 OTT apps on large screen and small screen (multiple devices included), thereby giving users access to their favorite Movies, TV channels, Originals, News, Shows, Sports and much more. The 14 apps include Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sonyliv, Voot, Sunnxt, Discovery+, Hoichoi, Altbalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Universal+, Voot Kids, and JioCinema.

How to get new JioFiber Entertainment Bonanza Plans?

For Existing JioFiber Postpaid users:

Select your entertainment plan in MyJio Pay advance rental for the new plan selected

For Existing JioFiber Prepaid users:

Initiate Prepaid to Postpaid migration in MyJio Verify yourself by entering OTP on your phone Select the entertainment plan in MyJio Make the advance payment for the plan chosen

In case of JioFiber users without STB, Jio says that you can schedule an appointment for delivery of free Jio Set Top Box, after you have selected and paid for your Entertainment Bonanza Plan.