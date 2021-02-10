Carl Pei's 'Nothing' to launch Wireless Earbuds first, among other products

Carl has revealed that his company will first launch Wireless Earbuds, following other products throughout the year.

Carl Pei, the ex co-founder of OnePlus left the company a few months back to start his own hardware venture which was recently unveiled to be called 'Nothing'. While it wasn't sure what kind of hardware the company will launch, the CEO of 'Nothing' has revealed some interesting developments.

During an interview with Bloomberg, Carl revealed that his company is working on a pair of wireless earbuds alongside a variety of other smart and connected consumer electronics. During the launch, the only information that was revealed about the company was the name and the investors that included some big names such as famous youtuber Casey Neistat, iPod inventor Tony Fadell, Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin, and Reddit CEO Steve Huffman.

"We’re going to have multiple products throughout the year, not just audio products, and eventually we want to build it so these devices talk to each other", he said during the interview. Which means after launching the headphones during summer, the company looks forward to launch much more smart connected products.

We are happy to announce that we have raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by @GVteam propelling us forward on our journey. pic.twitter.com/s7ek851GzF — Nothing (@nothing) February 9, 2021

'Nothing' also made another announcement where it revealed that the company raised another $15 million, all thanks to GV, previously known as Google Ventures, also the capital arm of Alphabet Inc.

Tom Hulme, General Partner at GV, said in a statement, “Pei’s vision for smart devices is compelling. We have high confidence that with Carl’s global mindset, the Nothing team will have a meaningful impact on the market for consumer technology.”

“Right now... the team is being built, so we want to focus on simpler categories, but as our team gains capabilities and skills we want to start moving up. The ultimate vision of having everything connected in a seamless way, that can only happen when you have multiple categories of products that are connected", Carl said during an interview with another publication during the launch of 'Nothing'.





