Advertisement

Carl Pei's 'Nothing' to launch Wireless Earbuds first, among other products

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : February 10, 2021 12:20 pm

Latest News

Carl has revealed that his company will first launch Wireless Earbuds, following other products throughout the year.
Advertisement

Carl Pei, the ex co-founder of OnePlus left the company a few months back to start his own hardware venture which was recently unveiled to be called 'Nothing'. While it wasn't sure what kind of hardware the company will launch, the CEO of 'Nothing' has revealed some interesting developments. 

 

During an interview with Bloomberg, Carl revealed that his company is working on a pair of wireless earbuds alongside a variety of other smart and connected consumer electronics. During the launch, the only information that was revealed about the company was the name and the investors that included some big names such as famous youtuber Casey Neistat, iPod inventor Tony Fadell, Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin, and Reddit CEO Steve Huffman. 

 

"We’re going to have multiple products throughout the year, not just audio products, and eventually we want to build it so these devices talk to each other", he said during the interview. Which means after launching the headphones during summer, the company looks forward to launch much more smart connected products. 

 

Advertisement

 

'Nothing' also made another announcement where it revealed that the company raised another $15 million, all thanks to GV, previously known as Google Ventures, also the capital arm of Alphabet Inc. 

 

Tom Hulme, General Partner at GV, said in a statement, “Pei’s vision for smart devices is compelling. We have high confidence that with Carl’s global mindset, the Nothing team will have a meaningful impact on the market for consumer technology.”

 

“Right now... the team is being built, so we want to focus on simpler categories, but as our team gains capabilities and skills we want to start moving up. The ultimate vision of having everything connected in a seamless way, that can only happen when you have multiple categories of products that are connected", Carl said during an interview with another publication during the launch of 'Nothing'. 

Samsung Galaxy F62 7000mAh battery confirmed ahead of launch on February 15

Can the Mi 11 give a tough fight to Galaxy S21 Plus?

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 launched in India at starting price of Rs 11,999, Nokia Power Earbuds Lite also debuts

Nokia 5.4 First Impression

Noise Colorfit Pro 3 smartwatch with 1.55-inch display, SpO2 monitor launched at an introductory price of Rs 3999

iPhone 12 Mini sales face drop as consumers switch to bigger phones: Report

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Kodak HD LED TVs partners with Flipkart and announces new deals on CA And 7XPRO series

iFFALCON Day on Flipkart: Offers on H71 and K61 models

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing
Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies