Advertisement

BSNL Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan announced with 5GB daily data

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 06, 2020 3:51 pm

Latest News

BSNL Rs 599 prepaid plan will be available in all circles except for Mumbai and Delhi.
Advertisement

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new prepaid Special Tariff Voucher (STV) of Rs 599 for its users. The prepaid plan will be available in all circles except for Mumbai and Delhi.

The new plan, which is available as a “Work from Home, WFH” offers a whopping 5GB data per day. BSNL Chennai has announced the launch of the Rs 599 prepaid plan through a tweet.

Apart from data, the plan also offers unlimited voice calling to any network within India capped at 250 minutes per day and 100 SMSes per day to any network including MTNL networks. The validity of the plan is 90 days from the date of recharge.

BSNL customers can recharge with the Rs 599 plan by sending an SMS message “STV COMBO599 to 123. Alternatively, the plan is available through BSNL's web portal.

Recently, BSNL extended the validity of its Work@Home broadband plan again until July 26. The operator extended 6 paise cashback offer as well. Additionally, the telco has also reintroduced its Rs 299 and Rs 491 broadband plans.

BSNL Work@Home broadband plan offers 5GB of data per day to all users at a speed of 10Mbps. After the 5GB data is exhausted in a day, the speeds will drop to 1 Mbps. BSNL 6 paisa cashback offer for its landline users is now available until July 31, 2020. The cashback offer is available for BSNL wireline, broadband and fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) users across the country.

BSNL extends 6 paise cashback offer until June 30

BSNL offers 3G plans with 4G speeds in select circles

BSNL introduces 2399 long-term prepaid plan, Rs 149 and Rs 725 plan discontinued and more

BSNL extends Work@Home broadband plan, 6 paise cashback offer again, reintroduces Rs 299 and Rs 491 Plans

Latest News from BSNL

You might like this

Tags: BSNL

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Airtel offers priority 4G network for its platinum customers in India

Airtel partners with Nokia to launch open cloud-based VoLTE network in India

Intel Capital invests Rs 1,894 crore in Jio Platforms

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Do we require alternatives of TikTok?

Do we require alternatives of TikTok?
JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows

JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows
Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo

Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo
Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them

Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them
Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro

Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro
Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more

Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies