BSNL Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan announced with 5GB daily data

BSNL Rs 599 prepaid plan will be available in all circles except for Mumbai and Delhi.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new prepaid Special Tariff Voucher (STV) of Rs 599 for its users. The prepaid plan will be available in all circles except for Mumbai and Delhi.



The new plan, which is available as a “Work from Home, WFH” offers a whopping 5GB data per day. BSNL Chennai has announced the launch of the Rs 599 prepaid plan through a tweet.



Apart from data, the plan also offers unlimited voice calling to any network within India capped at 250 minutes per day and 100 SMSes per day to any network including MTNL networks. The validity of the plan is 90 days from the date of recharge.



BSNL customers can recharge with the Rs 599 plan by sending an SMS message “STV COMBO599 to 123. Alternatively, the plan is available through BSNL's web portal.



Recently, BSNL extended the validity of its Work@Home broadband plan again until July 26. The operator extended 6 paise cashback offer as well. Additionally, the telco has also reintroduced its Rs 299 and Rs 491 broadband plans.



BSNL Work@Home broadband plan offers 5GB of data per day to all users at a speed of 10Mbps. After the 5GB data is exhausted in a day, the speeds will drop to 1 Mbps. BSNL 6 paisa cashback offer for its landline users is now available until July 31, 2020. The cashback offer is available for BSNL wireline, broadband and fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) users across the country.