BSNL Rs 318 prepaid plan launched with 168GB data

The state-run telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new plan for prepaid users priced at Rs 318. At the moment, the plan is available for recharge in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and Karnataka circles.



TelecomTalk reports that the new Rs 318 plan comes with a validity of 84 days. It is a data-only STV from BSNL and it does not offer with any voice calling or SMS benefits. The plan offers 2GB data per day i.e 168GB data benefit for a period of 84 days without any calling benefit. The speed is reduced after the FUP is reached, to 40kbps.



Besides the Rs 318 plan, BSNL also has other data-only plans like Rs 198 that offers a user 2GB data per day for 54 days and Rs 98 plan that comes with 2GB data per day and Eros Now subscription for 24 days. Another Rs 548 data pack comes with a whopping 5GB data per day and it comes with a validity of 90 days. Then there is recently launched Rs 998 data only prepaid pack offers 2GB data per day for 240 days.

Recently, BSNL announced its new Bharat AirFibre service in six states. The company has revealed that its rural broadband initiative is now live in Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana and Telangana circles.

Previously BSNL revised its Rs 999 prepaid plan in India The state-owned telecom operator is offering more validity with its prepaid plan. The plan now comes with a revised validity of 270 days. The pack earlier offered 220 days of validity with this plan. However, the offer is for a limited time only and it is valid from February 15, 2020, to March 31, 202