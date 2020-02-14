  • 13:50 Feb 14, 2020

BSNL Bharat AirFibre service live in six states

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 14, 2020 1:43 pm

The company introduced Bharat AirFibre service in January this year. The service is meant to offer Internet connectivity in India’s rural and remote regions.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced its new Bharat AirFibre service in six states. THe company has revealed that its rural broadband initiative is now live in Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana and Telangana circles. 

 

P.K Purwar, CMD, BSNL, further confirmed that through this service affordable voice and internet service can be provided in every nook and corner of the country. BSNL has revealed that it is planning to connect 2.5 lakh gram panchayats through this initiative and to provide broadband connectivity to these villages, reports TelecomTalk.

 

To recall, the company introduced Bharat AirFibre service in January this year. The service is meant to offer Internet connectivity in India’s rural and remote regions. The company revealed that it is aiming to add 100,000 new broadband customers in the next fiscal with service plans starting from Rs 500. 

 

The Bharat AirFibre service offers high-speed internet along with voice services through radio frequency (RF) technology. The state-owned operator will offer this service at an affordable tariff on the unlicensed spectrum band. The brand has further revealed that since it is unlicensed spectrum, there will be low interference and better relay quality. It will also provide Triple Play Services with the AirFibre connection. One will get high-speed internet, voice services and TV services with the latest initiative. 

 

Meanwhile, BSNL has revised its Rs 999 prepaid plan in India. The state-owned telecom operator is offering more validity with its prepaid plan. 

 

With this, the Rs 999 prepaid plan now comes with a revised validity of 270 days. The pack earlier offered 220 days of validity with this plan. However, the offer is for a limited time only and it is valid from February 15, 2020, to March 31, 202

