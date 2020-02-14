  • 12:18 Feb 14, 2020

BSNL revises Rs 999 prepaid plan, now offers more validity

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 14, 2020 11:36 am

The BSNL Rs 999 plan offer is for a limited time only and it is valid from February 15, 2020, to March 31, 2020
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its Rs 999 prepaid plan in India. The state-owned telecom operator is offering more validity with its prepaid plan.

With this, the Rs 999 prepaid plan now comes with a revised validity of 270 days. The pack earlier offered 220 days of validity with this plan. However, the offer is for a limited time only and it is valid from February 15, 2020, to March 31, 2020, reports TelecomTalk.

The BSNL Rs 999 prepaid pack offers free voice calls on local, STD and national roaming including Mumbai and Delhi circles. However, there is a daily capping of 250 minutes per day for a period of 240 days. But customers recharging between February 15 and March 31 will get 270 days validity. This plan is a voice-only plan and it does not offer any data and SMS benefits. The Rs 999 prepaid plan also offers free two months of BSNL Tunes subscription.

Earlier, BSNL reduced the validity of Mathuram prepaid plan of Rs 1,188. The plan was introduced with a validity of 365 days. However, the company has reduced it by 65 days and the pack offers 300 days of validity.

The pack is currently available in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. The Mathuram plan offers 5GB of 2G/3G/4G data, unlimited voice calling to any network, including the Mumbai and Delhi circles. The voice calls are though limited to just 250 minutes per day, after which BSNL will charge users at standard call rates. Apart from this, the plan also offers a total of 1,200 SMS messages, which will valid for 300 days.
 

